Rooted in the work of Frei Otto and Olafur Eliasson, these pieces translate architecture and colour studies into contemporary fashion

Two long-standing influences came sharply into focus: architect Frei Otto and artist Olafur Eliasson. Their work had been part of Akhil’s creative language since his student days. “When I started my label, these two artistes were already key, and my degree project at Central Saint Martins was based on their work.” For Otto & Olafur’26, those influences were explored more deliberately than before.

Rather than directly converting architecture into fashion, Akhil focused on shared ideas between the two forms. “We look at them as artistic influences and highlight the design principles — tension, slack, and suspension — and then apply those ideas through our handwork and silhouettes,” he elaborates.

Materials and textures were chosen through both research and intuition. “We looked at materials we’ve used historically and tried to understand which ones resonated with the inspirations we were studying,” Akhil says. Metallic finishes, architectural surfaces, and fabrics that respond beautifully to colour became central. The palette was treated with an artist’s sensitivity. “All of Olafur Eliasson’s work has such vivid and complex colour studies. So it was important for us to work with layered, tertiary shades and see how they function together without feeling overwhelming,” the designer notes.