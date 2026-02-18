This edit is an ode to nature and the cycle of seasons

The last weeks of winter carry a particular tenderness — the chill still clings to mornings, yet the light grows softer and longer, hinting at the summer ahead. It is a season suspended between two moods, when wardrobes search for pieces that offer warmth without heaviness, comfort without surrendering style. Payal Pratap’s Winter Bloom speaks this language of transition.
For Payal, every collection begins long before a sketch meets paper. “The process starts at the yarn stage. Right from designing the textiles and dyeing the yarn to weaving and bringing it to life on handlooms, this creates the canvas. Every garment is treated in a unique way while never compromising on comfort,” she explains. That respect for material is central to her design vocabulary, which she defines as mindful, detailed, and out of the ordinary.
Nature has always been her quiet collaborator. Winter Bloom, Payal says, is “a joyous contemporary winter collection” shaped by pixelated embroideries, floral appliqués and playful surface textures. The intent was clear: to craft outerwear that feels like an embrace yet holds its own in a room. “The focus is on achieving a piece that is warm and can be cuddled into while being striking and chic at the same time. These make great travel pieces too.”
The mood of the collection is what Payal calls a ‘glocal’ spirit — Indian craft meeting an international ease. A winter palette forms the base, “a blank canvas for me to liven up with embroideries,” she adds. Felts, wools and velvets became natural choices, fabrics malleable to texture and needle work, and adaptable to the varying climates of the global customer.
Among the lineup, one silhouette remains especially close to her heart. “The short jacket with pixelated flowers is a keepsake,” Payal shares. “It is versatile, comfortable, layers easily and is eye-catching as well.” Equally evocative is a long overcoat scattered with her signature pixel blooms, which she feels best captures the essence of the season.
The journey was not effortless — each garment was hand-cut and painstakingly assembled. “They’re laborious and time consuming to make, and therefore, all the more special.”
Shot against the mood of autumn woods, the campaign mirrors the moment when leaves deepen in colour and the air turns reflective. As winter slowly loosens its grip and summer waits at the door, Winter Bloom offers pieces to cherish long after the season turns.
Prices start at Rs 19,850. Available online.
