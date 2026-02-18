This edit is an ode to nature and the cycle of seasons

The last weeks of winter carry a particular tenderness — the chill still clings to mornings, yet the light grows softer and longer, hinting at the summer ahead. It is a season suspended between two moods, when wardrobes search for pieces that offer warmth without heaviness, comfort without surrendering style. Payal Pratap’s Winter Bloom speaks this language of transition.

Payal Pratap's Winter Bloom: A Celebration of Seasonal Transition and Craftsmanship

For Payal, every collection begins long before a sketch meets paper. “The process starts at the yarn stage. Right from designing the textiles and dyeing the yarn to weaving and bringing it to life on handlooms, this creates the canvas. Every garment is treated in a unique way while never compromising on comfort,” she explains. That respect for material is central to her design vocabulary, which she defines as mindful, detailed, and out of the ordinary.