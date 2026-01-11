Inspired by Gulmarg, this collection translates winter and tradition into warmth that lives underfoot

Snow is a sentiment. It shapes how people move, pause, and seek warmth. At over 13,000 feet, winter settles deep into the ground, making comfort a necessity rather than a luxury. It is within this climate that rugs find their most honest expression. This inspiration shapes Jaipur Rugs’ lastest release, the Gulmarg collection.

The idea of the collection began at wool, a fabric deeply connected with Kashmiri traditions

“The starting point was definitely a sense of place,” says Yogesh Chaudhary, director at Jaipur Rugs. “Considering Gulmarg’s cultural and climatic background, the collection naturally began with wool. This fiber is deeply connected to Kashmiri craft traditions. It is also a material that offers warmth, comfort, and resilience.” Wool, here, is not a design choice — it is an instinctive response to cold, altitude, and heritage.

Every tactile decision followed the demands of the landscape. “The cold, high-altitude environment influenced every choice of material,” Yogesh explains. “Plushness, density, and warmth were key qualities. These traits feel naturally fitting in a snowy landscape.” The pile height and wool quality were developed to enhance softness underfoot, echoing the powdery texture of snow while insulating against frozen floors. “It provided a sense of comfort against the harsh climate,” he adds.