Inspired by Gulmarg, this collection translates winter and tradition into warmth that lives underfoot

Snow is a sentiment. It shapes how people move, pause, and seek warmth. At over 13,000 feet, winter settles deep into the ground, making comfort a necessity rather than a luxury. It is within this climate that rugs find their most honest expression. This inspiration shapes Jaipur Rugs’ lastest release, the Gulmarg collection.
“The starting point was definitely a sense of place,” says Yogesh Chaudhary, director at Jaipur Rugs. “Considering Gulmarg’s cultural and climatic background, the collection naturally began with wool. This fiber is deeply connected to Kashmiri craft traditions. It is also a material that offers warmth, comfort, and resilience.” Wool, here, is not a design choice — it is an instinctive response to cold, altitude, and heritage.
Every tactile decision followed the demands of the landscape. “The cold, high-altitude environment influenced every choice of material,” Yogesh explains. “Plushness, density, and warmth were key qualities. These traits feel naturally fitting in a snowy landscape.” The pile height and wool quality were developed to enhance softness underfoot, echoing the powdery texture of snow while insulating against frozen floors. “It provided a sense of comfort against the harsh climate,” he adds.
Pattern, too, was guided by restraint rather than ornamentation. Kashmiri motifs — rich with history — were softened to suit contemporary interior. “They honoured their origins while fitting well into a modern setting. Heritage patterns can breathe, feeling relevant and new without losing their cultural roots,”says Yogesh.
Traditional hand-weaving techniques were essential in achieving depth and surface character. “These methods allowed for slight changes in texture and finish,” he notes, “reinforcing the handcrafted quality and giving each piece a subtle richness that emerges over time.” Some qualities only became visible once the rugs left the loom. “The mix of wool, weave, and pile revealed surprising softness and surface depth—details that couldn’t be completely predicted during the design stage.”
Colour development followed memory rather than literal replication. While snow and mountains influenced the palette, the hues remain abstracted, capturing atmosphere instead of scenery.
Seeing the rugs placed directly in Gulmarg altered their presence entirely. “Experiencing the rugs in Gulmarg, at 13,780 feet and surrounded by snow and vast landscapes, made them more impressive,” Yogesh reflects. “The scale felt bolder, the textures stood out, and the rugs had an almost sculptural quality against the natural setting.”
Even the collection shoot embraced lightness and warmth. “A campaign has to delight,” Yogesh says. “It’s about being timely and placing Jaipur Rugs within a cultural moment — winter and the ski season.” Against bright white snow, “the colours pop, the sheen of the silk becomes more evident, and there’s a deep respect for the artisans of the region.”
Price: Rs 20,000 per sq ft.
Available online.
