Crafting comfort and furniture: Explore this label's latest collection

The furniture in our homes is more than just something we use. Each chair, sofa, or accessory tells a story. It shows who we are, how we live, and the mood we want in our homes. Stanley’s latest collection believes that the right furniture along with filling the room, also helps define it.
“It starts with understanding how people live and use furniture every day. Every curve, cushion, and stitch is designed to feel good for a long time,” says Franz Ferdinand Woller, chief designer of Stanley.
The choice of materials in this collection was very careful. Genuine leather bring the richness, while fabrics add softness and versatility, and metal accents lend a modern touch, resulting in a product that feels warm and yet precise.
Two pieces getting a lot of attention are the Rollo 2 and Crazy Daisy sofas. “The Rollo 2 is about flow and proportion. Its soft curves, memory foam seating, and structured shape offer quiet luxury that grows on you. The Crazy Daisy is a confident statement. Its sculptural form and mix of textures create a modern and emotional look. Both are meant to be the heart of a room and tell their own story of comfort and style,”explains Franz.
The colours this season are calm yet festive. Warm taupes, muted golds, deep olives, and soft neutrals offer a sense of quiet luxury while complementing India’s festive style. These shades highlight light, texture, and craftsmanship without being overly bright, focusing on lasting elegance rather than fleeting trends.
Additionally, small details bring the personality into the furniture. “Every piece has many small choices that matter. Hand-stitched seams, laser-cut joints, engraved hardware, matched grain patterns, and cushions with different densities; they show our care and attention to perfection,” he shares.
Franz hopes this season, people feel more than comfort with these pieces. “We want them to feel proud and at home. To have furniture that shows their taste, tells their story, and lasts for years. That is the joy of a well-designed home.”
Price on request.
Available at Stanley Level Next, Banjara Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress