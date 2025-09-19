Thyme collection marries tradition with modern design inspired by Tuareg culture

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni wrote "Mistress of Spices," discussing how spices possess mystical healing properties. Across various cultures and communities, spices and herbs have always carried significance and meaning. Drawing from this, Jaipur Rugs has released a new collection, Thyme, inspired by the Tuareg community — a nomadic group renowned for their bold, geometric designs and cultural narratives.

“Thyme is a celebration of their spirit, translating their journey into modern textile form. It carries forward our commitment to bridging tradition with innovation — creating pieces that are as meaningful as they are beautiful,” says Rutvi Chaudhary, the creative head.

Just like the herb, which evokes a sense of calm and rootedness, the collection draws deeply from nature. “The earthy tones, natural textures, and fluid yet structured forms are drawn directly from the desert landscapes and nomadic life of the Tuareg. Each rug feels like a natural extension of the earth,” shares Rutvi. Nature is both a palette and a metaphor, guiding the rugs’ colours and the rhythm of their patterns.