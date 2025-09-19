Thyme collection marries tradition with modern design inspired by Tuareg culture

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni wrote "Mistress of Spices," discussing how spices possess mystical healing properties. Across various cultures and communities, spices and herbs have always carried significance and meaning. Drawing from this, Jaipur Rugs has released a new collection, Thyme, inspired by the Tuareg community — a nomadic group renowned for their bold, geometric designs and cultural narratives.
“Thyme is a celebration of their spirit, translating their journey into modern textile form. It carries forward our commitment to bridging tradition with innovation — creating pieces that are as meaningful as they are beautiful,” says Rutvi Chaudhary, the creative head.
Just like the herb, which evokes a sense of calm and rootedness, the collection draws deeply from nature. “The earthy tones, natural textures, and fluid yet structured forms are drawn directly from the desert landscapes and nomadic life of the Tuareg. Each rug feels like a natural extension of the earth,” shares Rutvi. Nature is both a palette and a metaphor, guiding the rugs’ colours and the rhythm of their patterns.
Thyme is born from a soulful, collaborative process. The designers immerse themselves in cultural research, sketching patterns inspired by symbols, landscapes, and architecture. These sketches then travel to the skilled hands of master weavers, many from communities with generations of expertise. What sets the collection apart is the use of hand-knotting techniques and abrash dyeing.
“The dyeing method produces tonal variations within the same colour field, giving each rug a nuanced, vintage look,” elaborates Rutvi. Additionally, with a blend of wool and rayon, the rugs acquire depth and texture that make each piece unique.
Sustainability is equally important in crafting the collection, with the use of natural, biodegradable fibers. “We have long been committed to social impact, empowering over 40,000 artisans with fair wages, education, and creative agency. By investing in slow craft, we create products that last, reduce environmental impact, and uplift the communities behind them,” adds Rutvi.
With a minimalist take yet one that honours heritage, Thyme is versatile and fits into any aesthetic. On what settings they look best in, Rutvi explains: “They fit beautifully in both minimalist urban lofts and globally inspired, layered interiors. Whether grounding a sleek living room, warming a quiet bedroom, or making a statement in a reading nook, these rugs suit a conscious, design-forward lifestyle.”
For those discovering handmade rugs for the first time, this collection offers a beautiful entry point: rich in story, ethical in process, and versatile in style. For home décor enthusiasts, Thyme has a vintage-modern appeal, natural textures, and palettes that can ground any home.
Price starts at ₹4,940.
Available online.
