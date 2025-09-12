The collection is a thoughtful blend of sustainability, artistry, and handcrafted charm

With so much constantly changing around us, there’s a certain comfort in holding on to old-school charm while embracing modern flair. When it comes to our homes, it’s all about finding that sweet spot, pieces that carry the soul of tradition yet shine contemporary edge.

Sustainability is at the heart of Sirohi

The brand Sirohi captures this combination, crafting pieces that slip effortlessly into urban homes. Their latest collection of stools, storage boxes and multi-purpose baskets continues this idea, offering thoughtfully designed pieces that elevate and beautify every corner of your home.

Discussing further, the founder, Gauri Malik, tells us, “For this edit, we’ve used a mix of natural materials like moonj grass, macrame, jute and cotton ropes. Some ropes are upcycled using textile waste and plastic wrappers.” This blend, she says, not only reduces environmental waste but also creates unique textural finishes.

Curious about her choice of colours, we ask Gauri about the same. “The pieces in this collection include earthy neutrals, subtle pastels, and bold accent tones, designed to complement both modern and traditional spaces,” she says.