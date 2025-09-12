The collection is a thoughtful blend of sustainability, artistry, and handcrafted charm

With so much constantly changing around us, there’s a certain comfort in holding on to old-school charm while embracing modern flair. When it comes to our homes, it’s all about finding that sweet spot, pieces that carry the soul of tradition yet shine contemporary edge.
The brand Sirohi captures this combination, crafting pieces that slip effortlessly into urban homes. Their latest collection of stools, storage boxes and multi-purpose baskets continues this idea, offering thoughtfully designed pieces that elevate and beautify every corner of your home.
Discussing further, the founder, Gauri Malik, tells us, “For this edit, we’ve used a mix of natural materials like moonj grass, macrame, jute and cotton ropes. Some ropes are upcycled using textile waste and plastic wrappers.” This blend, she says, not only reduces environmental waste but also creates unique textural finishes.
Curious about her choice of colours, we ask Gauri about the same. “The pieces in this collection include earthy neutrals, subtle pastels, and bold accent tones, designed to complement both modern and traditional spaces,” she says.
Stools work as extra seating, side tables, or decorative accents, while storage boxes keep essentials tidy in any room. The versatile baskets are perfect for laundry, toys, magazines, or even as chic planters. Each piece blends utility with artistry, making them a beautiful fit for both homes and workspaces.
Sustainability is at the heart of Sirohi. According to Gauri, they not only use upcycled materials but also ensure fair wages and dignified livelihood opportunities for women artisans. In fact, she also walks us through the immense contribution of local artisans in bringing this edit to life. “These pieces have been handcrafted in close collaboration with women artisans from Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, many of whom are carrying forward weaving traditions passed down through generations,” adds Gauri. According to her, the brand celebrates their artistry and empowers over 1,500 women who are part of their journey, a number that continues to grow each year.
Prices start at Rs 1,299.
Available online.
