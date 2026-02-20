Sculpted silhouettes and cubic zirconia shine in Illuminate edit

Karishma Mehra, the visionary behind JOOLRY by Karishma Mehra, has long been synonymous with jewellery that speaks to both elegance and individuality. Known for its expertly crafted pieces in 92.5 per cent hallmarked sterling silver, her couture line now unveils its boldest collection yet—Illuminate. Inspired by the empowering essence of confidence, Illuminate is designed for the woman who owns their presence. “With high-impact sparkle and sculpted silhouettes, this collection allows you to step into the spotlight with intention—where jewellery is not merely an accessory but a powerful statement of self,” says Karishma.
Illuminate is a bolder extension of the JOOLRY by Karishma Mehra line. While the core collection focuses on refined, everyday elegance, this edit centres around statement pieces meant to be noticed. The designs are more expressive, with jewellery taking centre stage and becoming the focal point of the overall look.
Walking us through the creative process, Karishma shares, “The process began by exploring light, reflection, and form. Each design was developed with an emphasis on sculpted shapes and impactful sparkle. Stones were selected for how they catch light, followed by multiple rounds of prototyping to ensure the pieces feel strong yet comfortable. The final edit balances visual drama with wearability.”
The collection features a curated mix of semi-precious stones and premium cubic zirconia, all meticulously hand-set. Each piece is finished with refined gold and silver plating to achieve a luxe yet wearable feel. “Precision stone-setting and clean finishes are central to the craftsmanship of Illuminate. Bold designs are balanced through careful attention to proportion, weight, and finish. Every piece is engineered to sit comfortably on the body without losing its impact. Smooth edges, thoughtful closures, and refined construction ensure the jewellery feels as good as it looks, even with extended wear,” she explains.
Illuminate is primarily designed for occasions where jewellery becomes the hero—weddings, parties, and evening events. Select pieces can also elevate a strong day look, depending on personal style. “This collection gives women the freedom to choose when and how they want to style it,” adds Karishma.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
