Sculpted silhouettes and cubic zirconia shine in Illuminate edit

Illuminate is a bolder extension of the JOOLRY by Karishma Mehra line. While the core collection focuses on refined, everyday elegance, this edit centres around statement pieces meant to be noticed. The designs are more expressive, with jewellery taking centre stage and becoming the focal point of the overall look.

Walking us through the creative process, Karishma shares, “The process began by exploring light, reflection, and form. Each design was developed with an emphasis on sculpted shapes and impactful sparkle. Stones were selected for how they catch light, followed by multiple rounds of prototyping to ensure the pieces feel strong yet comfortable. The final edit balances visual drama with wearability.”