These kalamakari saris shed light on the sensitivity of tropical rainforests

“The latest collection is a celebration of nature’s most intricate creations. Drawing from the vivid flora and fauna of these vibrant ecosystems of vines, lush trees and shrubs, birds like toucans and hornbills and more — where each sari becomes a canvas of storytelling through motifs and form with kalamkari reimagined,” begins Roli.

But why did the label pick tropical rainforests as muse, specifically? We wonder and then Priyanka steps in to tell us, “tropical rainforests are characterised by a closed and continuous tree canopy, moisture-dependent vegetation, the presence of epiphytes and lianas. Lately, these forests have been facing severe threats from deforestation, driven primarily by agricultural expansion, logging, etc., posing a threat to biodiversity. We aim to spark conversations about the beauty and the significance of these forests by capturing and portraying their essence through this collection.”