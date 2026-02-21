Bold short kurtas lead the new wave in Indian menswear

The collection features a mix of sheesha work, cutdana, zardozi, resham, ari work, and digital embroidery. Some elements are handcrafted, while others are machine-assisted. “Everything is developed in-house—from fabric manufacturing to embroidery—allowing us complete control over quality and detailing,” shares Mayank, who uses a mix of viscose, chanderi, georgette, silk blends, tissue fabrics, and other textured materials depending on the design.

Kalpraag has a strong international presence as well. So how has the response been overseas?

“We’ve seen excellent traction in international markets, particularly in the US and the Middle East. Orders to Dubai are delivered within six days, and to the US within eight. The response to Kohinoor has been overwhelming across markets,” adds Mayank.

Prices start at Rs 12,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress