Breathe by Til at FDCI Jaipur signals the rise of craft-driven menswear in 2026
Sustainable label Til by Ankur Verma unveiled their latest menswear edit, Breathe, at the FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur. The collection reflects a pause between chaos and a moment of stillness translated into clothing. The palette moves through grounded, meditative tones of beige, browns, olives, and soft pastel blues. Silhouettes are intentionally exaggerated, with dramatic oversized jackets and elongated proportions that create a quiet yet powerful presence.
With Breathe, Ankur Verma moves towards introspective design
“We have built the textures through pure threadwork surfaces, giving depth without relying on prints. We used pure cotton, cotton silk, and chanderi silk to balance structure and fluidity. The line-up includes structured trenches, kurta sets, and nomadic scarves,” says Ankur, as he takes us through the collection.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
It came from observing how men today are becoming increasingly experimental with what they wear and rightfully so. I wanted to create a collection that supports that evolution while staying true to Til’s ethos of texture, ease, and conscious design. The goal was to craft pieces that feel expressive yet effortless, relaxed in fit yet rich in detail, allowing individuality to come through naturally. The inspiration stems from human skin, its freckles, moles, marks, and even conditions like vitiligo, which I see as symbols of authenticity and lived experience. I translated these natural variations into surfaces and textures, turning them into design language. The collection is essentially a meditation on embracing imperfection, celebrating identity, and allowing garments to feel as organic and evolving as the bodies that wear them.
How different is it from your previous collections?
Earlier Til collections explored craft and surface as storytelling. With Breathe, the narrative has become more introspective. The detailing is subtler, silhouettes are more fluid, and the emotional tone is softer. Instead of statement craft, this collection focuses on felt craft, where texture and touch speak before ornament does.
What are the general fashion trends for men this year?
Relaxed tailoring is no longer a trend; it’s a shift. Craft-driven fashion is staying strong. What’s returned is texture over print, earthy palettes, and artisanal finishes. Fast statement trends are fading; intentional clothing is rising.
What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves for men in 2026?
A lightweight structured hand-textured long jacket, a tonal embroidered kurta set, a versatile draped stole or overlay, a textured neutral set for daytime functions and one statement evening piece with craft detailing.
Fashion statements of 2025 that impressed you most...
The strongest statement from 2025 was the move toward intentional dressing, people choosing fewer but more meaningful garments. The shift from logo-driven fashion to craft-driven fashion was especially powerful.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
Following Breathe, our upcoming collections will continue exploring transformation as a central theme. We’ re currently experimenting with knitting as a method, especially techniques like macramé, to develop new surface languages and dimensional textiles. The focus is on pushing craft beyond decoration and turning it into structure and form.
