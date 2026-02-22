Breathe by Til at FDCI Jaipur signals the rise of craft-driven menswear in 2026

Sustainable label Til by Ankur Verma unveiled their latest menswear edit, Breathe, at the FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur. The collection reflects a pause between chaos and a moment of stillness translated into clothing. The palette moves through grounded, meditative tones of beige, browns, olives, and soft pastel blues. Silhouettes are intentionally exaggerated, with dramatic oversized jackets and elongated proportions that create a quiet yet powerful presence.

With Breathe, Ankur Verma moves towards introspective design

“We have built the textures through pure threadwork surfaces, giving depth without relying on prints. We used pure cotton, cotton silk, and chanderi silk to balance structure and fluidity. The line-up includes structured trenches, kurta sets, and nomadic scarves,” says Ankur, as he takes us through the collection.