Cottons Jaipur turns 25 with curated summer drops

Over the last 25 years, Jaipur-based label Cottons Jaipur, spearheaded by Behroze Singh, has grown quietly, shaped less by moments of spectacle and more by consistency. While the core of the label has remained constant, it has moved from being primarily product-led to becoming more design-conscious and nuanced. As the brand celebrates its silver jubilee this year, we speak with Behroz about its plans and the collections that will mark the landmark year.