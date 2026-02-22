Cottons Jaipur turns 25 with curated summer drops
Over the last 25 years, Jaipur-based label Cottons Jaipur, spearheaded by Behroze Singh, has grown quietly, shaped less by moments of spectacle and more by consistency. While the core of the label has remained constant, it has moved from being primarily product-led to becoming more design-conscious and nuanced. As the brand celebrates its silver jubilee this year, we speak with Behroz about its plans and the collections that will mark the landmark year.
Where do you see the label heading this year?
This year, we are focused on depth rather than scale. The emphasis is on refining its design language and exploring cotton through texture and construction, while continuing to strengthen the emotional and tactile connection with the wearer.
What’s trending this year in the ethnic fashion space?
There’s a strong pull toward effortless elegance and versatility. Classic silhouettes like relaxed A-line fits, structured straight cuts continue to stay relevant, while flared styles, layered ensembles and short kurtis are making a comeback. Muted tones such as classic whites and ecru are gaining traction, while rich hues like teal and vibrant orange are also emerging. However Rani pink remains a perennial favourite.
To celebrate your silver anniversary, what’s the collection you are launching?
Rather than creating one stand-alone commemorative collection, we’ve chosen to celebrate the milestone through a series of thoughtfully curated Spring-Summer collections that reflect how the brand has evolved over 25 years. One of the key collections is Wildflower Bloom, a romantic ode to spring. It features soft wildflower bouquets in pastel hues and is crafted on soft mulmul. Breezy silhouettes and gentle tones make it ideal for effortless dressing. We are also introducing The Whites Edit, a timeless summer essential comprising crisp white cotton kurtas. Another range called Modern Impressions draws inspiration from traditional hand block-printing crafts and explores geometric patterns, abstract motifs, and bold placements.
What are the festive occasion wardrobe must-haves for a woman?
A classic kurta set in a rich colour, a lightweight sari, and a statement dupatta.
What inspires your designs?
Being based in Jaipur, the city’s textiles, crafts, and cultural heritage shapes our design sensibility. The city’s vibrant colours, architectural grandeur, and the timeless elegance of figures like Maharani Gayatri Devi continue to inspire us. Not just Rajasthan, India itself is an endless source of creativity, with its diverse crafts and traditions influencing many of our collections.
