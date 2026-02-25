Bohemian spirit meets tribal craft in Banjaran by Attrangi
Inspired by a spirit of movement, independence, and rebellion, the Banjaran collection by Attrangi speaks to women who wear their heritage with confidence rather than convention. It draws from tribal memory and Bohemian freedom, transforming them into contemporary statement jewellery that feels instinctive, expressive, and deeply personal. Co-founders Vidushi Jain and Saloni Shah tell us more.
From Lioness chokers to Hasli necklaces: Banjaran by Attrangi celebrates feminine strength
How does the Banjaran collection interpret tribal and bohemian influences in a way that feels authentic yet relevant to the contemporary muse?
The Banjaran collection draws deeply from tribal and Bohemian aesthetics, yet gives them a modern reinterpretation that speaks to today’s woman. It celebrates the free-spirited essence of nomadic artistry, raw, untamed, and full of soul while refining it through contemporary design sensibilities. The pieces use tribal forms, textured finishes, and rustic detailing but balance them with polished silhouettes and versatile wearability. This fusion allows Banjaran to retain its authenticity while making it effortlessly relevant for the modern muse who values culture as much as style. Whether styled with an Indo-Western outfit or minimalist ensemble, the collection adds an edge of cultural depth and individuality, keeping the spirit of tribal craft alive in a modern world.
What materials, techniques, or artisanal processes were central to creating statement pieces in this collection?
The Banjaran collection celebrates craftsmanship through the use of textured metals, antique gold finishes, and intricate hand detailing. Each piece is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans who use traditional jewellery-making techniques like hand-carving, embossing, and stone-setting to bring the designs to life. Polkis, pearls, and semi-precious stones are often combined with raw, organic forms to give every creation a handcrafted charm. The twisted metalwork seen in pieces like the Banjaran Hasli necklace and the sculptural forms in the Lioness choker showcase the perfect balance of strength and artistry. These techniques lend the jewellery a timeless, artisanal quality while ensuring that every piece feels like wearable art rooted in tradition yet refined for modern expression.
Many pieces evoke feminine strength and freedom, how were symbolism and storytelling woven into designs?
Feminine strength and freedom are at the heart of the Banjaran collection. Each piece carries a symbolic story of resilience, independence, and inner beauty. The Lioness choker, for instance, embodies courage and leadership, while bird motifs in the Chidiya earrings represent freedom and self-expression. The handcrafted textures and bold silhouettes tell tales of women who are rooted yet restless, elegant yet fierce. Through form and detail, Banjaran captures the spirit of women who move through life on their own terms. The designs celebrate power without aggression and beauty without constraint. The storytelling lies in the balance, every curve, motif, and finish mirrors emotions of strength, wild grace, and timeless femininity, transforming jewellery into personal symbols of identity.
How does the collection balance bold statement-making with wearability, especially for Indo-Western styling and festive occasions?
Banjaran finds its charm in duality, it is bold yet balanced, dramatic yet wearable. The pieces are designed to stand out without overpowering an outfit. Their sculptural forms and earthy tones make them ideal for pairing with both Indian festive wear and contemporary Western silhouettes. For instance, the Hasli necklace can elevate a simple dress, while the Ridhvi kada adds edge to a sari or co-ord set. Each piece strikes harmony between statement design and comfort, making them versatile for various occasions from festive gatherings to evening soirées. The collection’s lightweight craftsmanship ensures ease of wear, while the styling versatility invites effortless experimentation. Banjaran is for the modern woman who seeks impact without excess, embracing jewellery that transitions seamlessly between tradition and trend.
What role do motifs like the lioness, birds, and organic forms play in defining the collection’s rustic yet regal identity?
Motifs like the lioness, birds, and organic shapes are central to Banjaran’s storytelling. They symbolise nature, power, and freedom — qualities that define the collection’s rustic yet regal identity. The lioness embodies strength and leadership, representing the fearless spirit of today’s woman. Bird motifs signify liberation and creativity, echoing the Bohemian essence of flight and self-expression. Organic forms, inspired by nature’s imperfections, bring an earthy authenticity to each design. These elements together create a collection that feels raw and majestic at once, grounded in tribal roots but elevated through refined craftsmanship. The motifs lend Banjaran a distinct visual language, one that celebrates life, nature, and femininity in its most expressive form.
In what ways does Banjaran redefine heritage jewellery as high fashion rather than traditional heirloom, particularly for a younger, globally influenced audience?
Banjaran reimagines heritage jewellery through a modern, fashion-forward lens. Instead of preserving tradition as nostalgia, it transforms it into wearable art that resonates with a younger, globally inspired audience. The collection takes cues from tribal craftsmanship and age-old motifs but infuses them with contemporary silhouettes, textures, and versatility. The result is jewellery that pairs as beautifully with a linen dress as it does with a silk sari. It is heritage, redefined less about occasion and more about everyday expression. By blending cultural depth with global design sensibility, Banjaran turns jewellery into a personal style statement rather than a ceremonial heirloom. This evolution makes Indian artistry accessible, relevant, and aspirational for the new generation that values both authenticity and individuality.
Prices start at INR 1,850.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain