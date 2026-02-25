Bohemian spirit meets tribal craft in Banjaran by Attrangi

A

Feminine strength and freedom are at the heart of the Banjaran collection. Each piece carries a symbolic story of resilience, independence, and inner beauty. The Lioness choker, for instance, embodies courage and leadership, while bird motifs in the Chidiya earrings represent freedom and self-expression. The handcrafted textures and bold silhouettes tell tales of women who are rooted yet restless, elegant yet fierce. Through form and detail, Banjaran captures the spirit of women who move through life on their own terms. The designs celebrate power without aggression and beauty without constraint. The storytelling lies in the balance, every curve, motif, and finish mirrors emotions of strength, wild grace, and timeless femininity, transforming jewellery into personal symbols of identity.