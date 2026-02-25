From gym to travel to work: This collection is an adaptable activewear line

“Revive is shaped by how the modern everyday athlete actually lives and trains,” says Krishna Chandak, co-founder, Tego. While endurance-driven performance still leans on synthetics, he points to a growing shift toward natural and blended fibres for lifting, yoga, and flow-based movement. “Advances in textile technology are making these fibres increasingly relevant in moder n training wardrobes,” he explains.

As daily routines blur the lines between workout, travel, and casual professional settings, adaptability becomes essential. “People need clothing that moves with these shifts without feeling out of place.” This insight directly informed the collection’s design language. Clean silhouettes, balanced fits, and elevated comfort take precedence over overt athletic styling.

“Every piece is designed to function across multiple contexts and to earn its place through repeated, long-term use rather than short-term motivation,” Krishna notes. Refined yet restrained colour palettes and fabrics that hold structure while remaining soft on skin allow the garments to transition seamlessly.

Guided by the rule that nothing should go to waste, the brand re-engineers pre-consumer cotton scraps and recycled PET bottles into new performance fibres. “This allows us to combine the comfort of natural materials with the durability and resilience of technical fabrics,” says Krishna, while significantly reducing the need for newly produced raw inputs.

Reducing water usage shaped decisions across the production process. “We looked at the overall life cycle of the garment — from fiber to finished product,” he explains, resulting in water savings equivalent to several years of daily drinking requirements per garment. Durability is reinforced through stable fabric weights and strengthened stress points. The fits are relaxed yet intentional, ensuring the garments perform, adapt, and age well.

Prices start at INR 999.

Available online.

