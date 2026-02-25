From seed pearls to Colombian emeralds: Mirari’s Mogra celebrates Indian craftsmanship

Born from the ethereal beauty of jasmine blossoms, Mogra is Mirari’s lyrical ode to nature’s most enduring symbol of grace. Delicate yet resolute, the collection translates the fragrance and charm of the mogra flower into jewellery that feels intimate, luminous, and deeply considered.
As Mira Gulati, founder and principal designer of Mirari Jewels, reflects, “The mogra flower became the heart of the collection, influencing every detail with its grace.” Its lingering fragrance inspired designs that feel fluid and softly unfolding, while its symbolism of love and serenity guided both proportion and gemstone choice, resulting in pieces that feel “effortless and timeless, like the lingering presence of mogra itself.”
At its core, the collection celebrates India’s enduring relationship with precious colour. Fresh seed pearls, Zambian and Colombian emeralds, Mozambique rubies, Ceylon blue sapphires, tanzanites, and natural diamonds come together in a radiant play of light.
Staying true to the flower’s spirit, Mira shares that the decision to work exclusively with precious gemstones was intentional. “The collection celebrates Indian aesthetics and the country’s deep love for rich colour and vibrant expression.”
Each stone is chosen not only for its intensity, but for its legacy. The craftsmanship draws from traditional hair ornamentation, observing how mogra flowers are clustered, layered, and worn. “To recreate this softness, we worked with seed pearls and precious beads arranged in multiple layers,” Mira explains, focusing on fluid bead-setting rather than rigid forms.
Diamonds are introduced sparingly, adding an ethereal sparkle that mirrors the flower’s gentle glow without overpowering its natural movement. Rooted in traditional Indian jewellery artistry yet refined for modern wear, Mogra balances heritage with restraint.
Handcrafted floral details meet lighter silhouettes, clean lines, and thoughtful spacing, allowing the pieces to feel both familiar and unmistakably contemporary. This duality is perhaps best embodied in signature creations like the Petals of serenity pearl necklace or the Noor-e-Mogra ruby necklace, where softness and strength co-exist through scale, texture, and colour.
Always envisioned as a future heirloom, Mogra is crafted in solid gold with meticulously chosen natural gemstones, designed to age gracefully and be passed down with meaning. As Mira concludes, these are pieces meant “to be lived in, loved, and eventually passed on,” carrying both emotional resonance today and quiet brilliance for generations to come.
