From seed pearls to Colombian emeralds: Mirari’s Mogra celebrates Indian craftsmanship

As Mira Gulati, founder and principal designer of Mirari Jewels, reflects, “The mogra flower became the heart of the collection, influencing every detail with its grace.” Its lingering fragrance inspired designs that feel fluid and softly unfolding, while its symbolism of love and serenity guided both proportion and gemstone choice, resulting in pieces that feel “effortless and timeless, like the lingering presence of mogra itself.”

At its core, the collection celebrates India’s enduring relationship with precious colour. Fresh seed pearls, Zambian and Colombian emeralds, Mozambique rubies, Ceylon blue sapphires, tanzanites, and natural diamonds come together in a radiant play of light.