Summer, reimagined: Lila Vana’s fluid silks and modern bandhani edit

Bandhani has traditionally been used in ceremonial or occasion-driven silhouettes, but we translate this heritage technique into wrap dresses, fluid separates, and relaxed forms that allow for movement and everyday wear. Dip-dye ombré techniques were used to let colour flow naturally across the body rather than dominate the silhouette. Traditional techniques were interpreted through contemporary forms, keeping the final expression modern, wearable, and aligned with our philosophy of simplicity.