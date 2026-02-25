Summer, reimagined: Lila Vana’s fluid silks and modern bandhani edit
Conceived for summers that unfold slowly, Lila Vana reflects Ituvana’s philosophy of clothing that adapts with ease. Fluid silhouettes, free-size wraps, and natural silks come together with artisanal details, ethnic roots, and mindful construction — creating pieces that move seamlessly from day to night, grounded in comfort and versatility. We speak to the founder and creative director Lylah Shaw about this interesting new edit.
Ituvana’s Lila Vana: Seasonless silk wraps inspired by nature and tradition
What was the emotional and visual starting point for Lila Vana, and how did the idea of summer as a continuous, unfolding experience influence the collection’s overall design language?
Lila means divine play in Sanskrit, and vana means forest. The collection invites us to approach life with openhearted, childlike curiosity. The overall design language was meant to inspire joy and living in the moment. It is built around free-size silks enhanced by traditional fabrics and soft ombré hues inspired by nature. We wanted to create pieces that allow movement, play, cultural preservation, and are inspired by the colours of the natural world.
What qualities guided your fabric selection, and how did these materials shape the way the garments fall and function?
For Lila Vana, we focused on high-quality natural silks and satins, chosen for their lightness, breathability, and fluid drape. These materials let the garment to fall naturally on the body, enhancing movement and create an effortless sensuality that can be dressed from morning to evening. Many of the pieces are wraps that can be tied in different ways.
Bandhani and soft ombré techniques appear throughout the collection. How did you approach these artisanal processes to keep them subtle, modern, and minimalist?
Bandhani has traditionally been used in ceremonial or occasion-driven silhouettes, but we translate this heritage technique into wrap dresses, fluid separates, and relaxed forms that allow for movement and everyday wear. Dip-dye ombré techniques were used to let colour flow naturally across the body rather than dominate the silhouette. Traditional techniques were interpreted through contemporary forms, keeping the final expression modern, wearable, and aligned with our philosophy of simplicity.
How was the colour palette developed, and what role do the hues play in making the pieces seasonless?
Our colour palette has always been inspired by nature, and for Lila Vana, we focused on its gentlest transitions. The hues are designed to move easily, allowing the same piece to feel appropriate across different moments and settings.
How did you balance structure and freedom in the patterns to ensure comfort, adaptability, and repeat wear?
The collection is built around versatility. Free-size wraps and fluid silhouettes allow each garment to adjust naturally to different ways of wearing. The intention was to create pieces that feel inclusive, adaptable, and comfortable without losing their form.
Prices start at INR 14,000.
Available online.
