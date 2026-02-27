Mumbai-based designer Felix Bendish’s latest drop Noema explores the true self of men
Mumbai-based designer Felix Bendish showcased a fabulous line-up of menswear at the recently concluded FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur. Inspired by Rorschach inkblots, his collection Noema - the art of perception explores how men are seen versus who they truly are and Felix sat with us for a chat on the sidelines of the show.
Felix Bendish brings lenticular illusion to menswear with Noema
Tell us all about your latest menswear edit.
The mirror shapes and shadowed patterns symbolise projection, identity, and duality. The artisanal look progressed from lenticular print technology to creative garment techniques like foil printing, locking techniques, heat transfers to digital printing blending with hand-crafted embroidery on fabrics like twills, cottons and jerseys. Usage of lenticular sheet technology is incorporated in the garments along with embroidery, creating an optical illusion.
What was the idea behind the collection?
As a child, I had this compass box, which had an optical movement. It used to change graphics and I was very fascinated by this concept. Later, I discovered it is lenticular lens technology. I thought of using this concept at the right moment for my collection.
What’s working this summer?
Summer is all about self-expression and individuality. With so much stress going around worldwide, people want to express themselves in their own identity and comfort zone. Cloudy whites, greys, and black are the perfect season colours.
What do you think are the general fashion trends for men this year?
Layering of clothing, chunky accessories, maxi-minimalism done in a chic way, and no figure-hugging clothing. Vintage looks are here to stay.
What about Western occasion and casual wear trends?
Well-done tailoring, oversized coats, bomber jackets, baggy soft textured denim looks, boho looks, ties, pastel shades and wide leg trousers are getting interesting.
What inspires your designs?
People and culture, architecture, art and paintings, nature, animals, and illusions.
Fashion statements of 2025 you liked the most…
Men have started experimenting in their fashion, grooming, health, and looks. Men are open about fashion ideas and colours and want to make a mark in creating their own fashion sensibility.
What are your upcoming collections?
I will expand my current collection to a wider range in clothing like bomber jackets, shirts, digitally printed trousers, usage of heat transfer ideas on mens suits and jackets. Festive range in October will have a new concept and innovation.
