Fashion collection Etherea is all about hand-drawn art and the magic of natural dyes

It’s fulfilling to see how age - old artforms like Madhubani, Warli, Pichhwai, to name a few, find renewed expression through contemporary fashion. Many designers today are not only choosing to work with these traditional arts but also reimagining them with a modern lens, for the younger generation. Witnessing this shift feels enriching in a country as deeply rooted in arts, crafts, and craftsmanship as ours. Label Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki has a new collection, Etherea, bringing the beauty of Kalamkari to life.

Label Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki has a new collection, Etherea

The co - founder and creative director, Nanki Maggo Papneja, says, “Etherea is my way of paying homage to hand-drawn art and the magic of craftsmanship. The collection draws from Srikalahasti Kalamkari, an old tradition where every line is drawn by hand, and every colour comes from natural dyes.” Nanki was always fascinated by the art form since it wasn’t just decorative; instead, it felt like a story depicted on cloth. The designer felt like every piece carried a narrative, emotion, and memory through ink and form. “With Etherea, I wanted to take that idea and reinterpret it for the woman of today,” Nanki expresses.

For fabrics, she selected fluid crepe, soft georgette, cotton satin, textured satins, and organza. As far as the colours are concerned, Nanki picked shades of sandswept beige, minted sage, and petal blush, contrasted with deep navy and ink-black tones. One can spot trees, birds, animals, and flourishing of flora forming compositions that feel alive rather than symbolic on these pieces. “These aren’t motifs scattered for effect — every print is composed like a painting. Each silhouette has its own engineered artwork so the garment and the print belong together, not separately,” Nanki adds.