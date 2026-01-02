Fashion collection Etherea is all about hand-drawn art and the magic of natural dyes

It’s fulfilling to see how age - old artforms like Madhubani, Warli, Pichhwai, to name a few, find renewed expression through contemporary fashion. Many designers today are not only choosing to work with these traditional arts but also reimagining them with a modern lens, for the younger generation. Witnessing this shift feels enriching in a country as deeply rooted in arts, crafts, and craftsmanship as ours. Label Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki has a new collection, Etherea, bringing the beauty of Kalamkari to life.
The co - founder and creative director, Nanki Maggo Papneja, says, “Etherea is my way of paying homage to hand-drawn art and the magic of craftsmanship. The collection draws from Srikalahasti Kalamkari, an old tradition where every line is drawn by hand, and every colour comes from natural dyes.” Nanki was always fascinated by the art form since it wasn’t just decorative; instead, it felt like a story depicted on cloth. The designer felt like every piece carried a narrative, emotion, and memory through ink and form. “With Etherea, I wanted to take that idea and reinterpret it for the woman of today,” Nanki expresses.
For fabrics, she selected fluid crepe, soft georgette, cotton satin, textured satins, and organza. As far as the colours are concerned, Nanki picked shades of sandswept beige, minted sage, and petal blush, contrasted with deep navy and ink-black tones. One can spot trees, birds, animals, and flourishing of flora forming compositions that feel alive rather than symbolic on these pieces. “These aren’t motifs scattered for effect — every print is composed like a painting. Each silhouette has its own engineered artwork so the garment and the print belong together, not separately,” Nanki adds.
The collection includes kaftans, short dresses, capes, jacket dresses, co-ord sets, and resort-ready silhouettes that move easily between settings. You can wear these pieces for brunch, birthdays, destination weddings, and even to sangeets.
Nanki suggests pairing the collection with flats or strappy sandals during the day, and bold jewellery in the evening. “A slick bun or loose waves work beautifully. These are pieces that don’t need too much help — they carry their own identity.” If you want, layering works very well too.
Nanki agrees that two of her favourite pieces include the beige scallop-hem dress, Viora and the blush jacket dress, Vitalia. The scallop dress was one of the most technically challenging pieces for her team. “Each panel is individually engineered and printed so the artwork flows seamlessly across the garment. Whatever it is, the final result made every extra hour worth it,” she accepts. The jacket dress, Nanki says, is playful in its construction. It looks like two separate pieces but is actually a single garment. “The structure comes entirely from the way the print is engineered, not from any stitching or panels. Even the borders are printed, not attached — which gives the dress a sense of elegance without adding weight.”
Prices start at Rs 10,500. Available online.
