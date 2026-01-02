From ramp to soirée: Babita M celebrates 20 years of fashion with House of Taash

Babita M’s namesake label has been gracing the ramp for the last two decades. She has cultivated a niche market with her risqué, contemporary collections that don’t compromise traditional Indian styling. Born in Mumbai, India, her path to becoming a fashion designer was not typical; rather, her talent grew through exposure and involvement in the family export and textile business. Her cutting-edge silhouettes exude a global appeal. Her designs range from modern, edgy elements to subtly muted hues and metallic ornamentations. By combining opulence and aesthetics, Babita’s garments create an amalgamation of contemporary silhouettes and modern glamour.
Her latest drop, the House of Taash collection, emerges as a masterclass in contemporary luxury. With silhouettes sculpted from pure silk satin, embellished capes that shimmer under soft light, and drapes that move like liquid, each piece embodies a cinematic sense of opulence.
For Babita, the inspiration for her House of Taash capsule collection of 16 statement outfits was the season’s most glamorous nights—the allure of card parties and the energy of festive soirées. With modern silhouettes, festive shimmer, and bold details, it brings together looks that are playful, powerful, and unforgettable, because the “winning hand will always be in style.”
“We have reimagined classic Indian elements like the sari drape through pre-draped forms, cape layers, structured blouses, and gown-like silhouettes. These modern shapes are built on a foundation of traditional techniques—hand embroidery, cutdana work, sequins, beadwork, and the use of pure textiles,” she shares.
Signature pieces like the Sangria Pre-Draped Saree and the Emerald Green Saree are crafted in rich silk satin.
“Sangria has a striking red-toned drape, paired with an intricately embroidered blouse featuring sequin stones and cutdana work. The Emerald Green Draped Saree with embroidered jacket is a bold statement piece that layers a contemporary tulle jacket over a classic draped sari. Its beadwork and emerald tones embody the collection’s ‘drape + drama’ aesthetic,” explains Babita.
The collection uses premium materials like silk satin, organza, and tulle, chosen for their shine, structure, and movement. To add depth and texture, the designer has used hand embroidery—sequins, stones, beads, and cutdana.
So how does she envision a modern Indian woman styling House of Taash pieces? “These pieces are best suited for cocktail events, festive evenings, and destination weddings. Pre-draped saris offer ease and elegance, while capes, gowns, and structured blouses give a contemporary edge. All you need is minimal or statement jewellery and modern accessories to complete the look,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 48,500. Available online.
