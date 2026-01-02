From ramp to soirée: Babita M celebrates 20 years of fashion with House of Taash

Her latest drop, the House of Taash collection, emerges as a masterclass in contemporary luxury. With silhouettes sculpted from pure silk satin, embellished capes that shimmer under soft light, and drapes that move like liquid, each piece embodies a cinematic sense of opulence.

For Babita, the inspiration for her House of Taash capsule collection of 16 statement outfits was the season’s most glamorous nights—the allure of card parties and the energy of festive soirées. With modern silhouettes, festive shimmer, and bold details, it brings together looks that are playful, powerful, and unforgettable, because the “winning hand will always be in style.”