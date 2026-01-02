Rajdeep Ranawat reinvents vintage Indian aesthetics with his latest Tijori edit

His latest collection, Tijori—which translates to “treasure chest”—draws inspiration from vintage heirlooms and the forgotten riches tucked away in grandmothers’ cupboards. “It’s inspired by old-world objects and the nostalgia of opening a family treasure chest,” he shares.

Designed with winter in mind, the collection resonates strongly with his international clientele from Kuwait, the UAE, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, who gravitate towards his kaftans, loose jackets, cover-ups, and relaxed silhouettes. “They’re classic pieces,” he says. “As an artist, I translate my art into simple silhouettes that are easy to wear in any climate and for any body type.” Inclusivity is key—he makes it a point not to upcharge for larger sizes.

Crafted using luxurious silk velvet, Tijori’s colour palette is warm and cocooning—think blacks, deep burgundy, burnt orange, winter whites, beiges, and greys. The mood borrows from a Russian winter, echoes of Red Riding Hood, and the richness of Persian and Afghan carpets. While the prints are abstract, they remain rooted in Indian motifs.

When asked about collaborating with artisans from these regions, he is clear—everything is done in-house. “External collaborations take four to six months, and buyers today won’t wait that long. Our prints, designs, and embroidery are all produced internally.”