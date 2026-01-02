Sufi artiste Bismil inspires new menswear collaboration

It is a dream collab featuring relaxed-fit shirts with artwork inspired by Mughal and Rajasthani miniature motifs. Crafted from 100 per cent breathable cotton, it showcases botanical and wildlife prints with a refined spread collar and full sleeves. They are versatile, comfortable, and effortlessly statement-making for everyday or smart-casual wear.

Chetan Siyal, founder of Snitch, tells us that this collaboration was born from a shared creative instinct. “Snitch has always pushed boundaries in men’s fashion, and Bismil has mastered the art of visual storytelling rooted in culture. When we crossed paths creatively, the synergy was instant. It felt less like a planned partnership and more like two worlds naturally colliding.”