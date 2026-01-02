Sufi artiste Bismil inspires new menswear collaboration

Fashion brands’ collaborations with singers are key moments where music, style, and commerce merge to create buzz, reach new audiences (especially Gen Z), and blend artistic visions into campaigns and collections. Snitch, the menswear brand, has come up with a new collection in collaboration with Bismil, the Sufi artiste, and the collection is nothing short of a celebration of Indian soul and contemporary style, blending tradition with modern expression.
Sufi artiste Bismil brings heritage motifs to modern menswear
It is a dream collab featuring relaxed-fit shirts with artwork inspired by Mughal and Rajasthani miniature motifs. Crafted from 100 per cent breathable cotton, it showcases botanical and wildlife prints with a refined spread collar and full sleeves. They are versatile, comfortable, and effortlessly statement-making for everyday or smart-casual wear.
Chetan Siyal, founder of Snitch, tells us that this collaboration was born from a shared creative instinct. “Snitch has always pushed boundaries in men’s fashion, and Bismil has mastered the art of visual storytelling rooted in culture. When we crossed paths creatively, the synergy was instant. It felt less like a planned partnership and more like two worlds naturally colliding.”
The starting point of the collaboration was Chetan’s desire to bring artistic depth into everyday wardrobes. “Sufi art carries a sense of calm, devotion, and timeless beauty, qualities today’s fast-paced world often misses. Merging that with contemporary silhouettes allowed us to create pieces that feel meaningful, expressive, and wearable,” he shares.
This is one of our most culturally rooted drops by the fashion brand, and the collection moves away from the loud, fast aesthetic, leaning into craftsmanship, nostalgia, and emotion.
“We drew motifs from centuries-old miniature painting traditions, including intricate florals, fine geometric detailing, and subtle narrative elements. We worked closely with Bismil to reinterpret these motifs with restraint,” explains Chetan. And the result is a collection with a delicate balance of heritage and minimalism.
So what was the collaborative process like? “Bismil handled the artistic direction by curating motifs, re-sketching elements, and fine-tuning cultural nuances. Our design team translated those visuals into contemporary shirts by refining placement, proportion, and wearability. It was a constant exchange of creativity, craft, and cultural respect,” explains Chetan, who envisions people styling these shirts for everyday wear or special occasions by pairing them with denims or chinos for a refined everyday look. “They go equally well for evening and celebration when paired with tailored trousers. With this collection you can truly make an impression without demanding attention,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 1,499. Available online.
