Designer Manish Malhotra on his collaborative sneaker edit with Golden Goose!

Manish Malhotra’s prolific career spanning over 35 years has seen him redefine Indian fashion as a couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur and revivalist. And now co-designing luxury sneakers too! Manish brought glamour, cinematic emotion and an intimate understanding of Indian craft, while the brand contributed artisanal sneaker-making and philosophy of Perfect Imperfection. The couturier approached the sneakers as storytelling objects rather than products and shared a sense of freedom, curiosity and belief that luxury should feel human-shaped every step of the design process, the brand tells us. This exclusive partnership comes to life through two limited-edition sneakers.

“Whether it’s Italian artisans or Indian karigars, there’s a similar respect for detail, time and process. That common philosophy made the collaboration feel honest and natural. Even though sneakers were a new canvas, my approach remained the same — designing from emotion. I was drawn to details, embroidery, colours and textures that felt personal. What surprised me was how easily my design language translated onto a sneaker,” Manish reveals.