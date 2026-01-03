New launches

Designer Manish Malhotra on his collaborative sneaker edit with Golden Goose!

Manish Malhotra and Golden Goose unveil an exclusive co-designed sneaker collection
The Venetian luxury house celebrated for its artisanal, hand-finished sneakers, Golden Goose, recently celebrated the opening of their flagship store In Mumbai. At this star-studded event, the brand unveiled an exclusive co-designed sneaker collection with Manish Malhotra. “Manish has been a long-time fan of Golden Goose, so this collaboration was never forced, but rather a genuine meeting of two worlds that already respected one another. What we loved about Manish is his love for his people, deep respect for craftsmanship and a strong emotional connection to culture — and he represents all of that,” reveals Silvio Campara of Golden Goose.

This exclusive partnership comes to life through two limited-edition sneakers!

The women’s sneaker, crafted in white cream suede, is embellished with delicate gold floral embroideryAKSHAY GILL

Manish Malhotra’s prolific career spanning over 35 years has seen him redefine Indian fashion as a couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur and revivalist. And now co-designing luxury sneakers too! Manish brought glamour, cinematic emotion and an intimate understanding of Indian craft, while the brand contributed artisanal sneaker-making and philosophy of Perfect Imperfection. The couturier approached the sneakers as storytelling objects rather than products and shared a sense of freedom, curiosity and belief that luxury should feel human-shaped every step of the design process, the brand tells us. This exclusive partnership comes to life through two limited-edition sneakers.

“Whether it’s Italian artisans or Indian karigars, there’s a similar respect for detail, time and process. That common philosophy made the collaboration feel honest and natural. Even though sneakers were a new canvas, my approach remained the same — designing from emotion. I was drawn to details, embroidery, colours and textures that felt personal. What surprised me was how easily my design language translated onto a sneaker,” Manish reveals.

The men’s version mirrors the same intricate motif on a sleek black suede baseAKSHAY GILL

The women’s sneaker, crafted in white cream suede, is embellished with delicate gold floral embroidery, while the men’s version mirrors the same intricate motif on a sleek black suede base.

“Florals were the starting point, they‘ve always been close to my heart. The handwork embroidery and detailing bring in a couture touch. The materials were chosen very carefully to ensure the shoes had to feel good for everyday life while still allowing space for hand detailing,” the designer shares.

₹1,99,500 onwards.

Manish Malhotra
Golden Goose

