Designer Manish Malhotra on his collaborative sneaker edit with Golden Goose!

The Venetian luxury house celebrated for its artisanal, hand-finished sneakers, Golden Goose, recently celebrated the opening of their flagship store In Mumbai. At this star-studded event, the brand unveiled an exclusive co-designed sneaker collection with Manish Malhotra. “Manish has been a long-time fan of Golden Goose, so this collaboration was never forced, but rather a genuine meeting of two worlds that already respected one another. What we loved about Manish is his love for his people, deep respect for craftsmanship and a strong emotional connection to culture — and he represents all of that,” reveals Silvio Campara of Golden Goose.
Manish Malhotra’s prolific career spanning over 35 years has seen him redefine Indian fashion as a couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur and revivalist. And now co-designing luxury sneakers too! Manish brought glamour, cinematic emotion and an intimate understanding of Indian craft, while the brand contributed artisanal sneaker-making and philosophy of Perfect Imperfection. The couturier approached the sneakers as storytelling objects rather than products and shared a sense of freedom, curiosity and belief that luxury should feel human-shaped every step of the design process, the brand tells us. This exclusive partnership comes to life through two limited-edition sneakers.
“Whether it’s Italian artisans or Indian karigars, there’s a similar respect for detail, time and process. That common philosophy made the collaboration feel honest and natural. Even though sneakers were a new canvas, my approach remained the same — designing from emotion. I was drawn to details, embroidery, colours and textures that felt personal. What surprised me was how easily my design language translated onto a sneaker,” Manish reveals.
The women’s sneaker, crafted in white cream suede, is embellished with delicate gold floral embroidery, while the men’s version mirrors the same intricate motif on a sleek black suede base.
“Florals were the starting point, they‘ve always been close to my heart. The handwork embroidery and detailing bring in a couture touch. The materials were chosen very carefully to ensure the shoes had to feel good for everyday life while still allowing space for hand detailing,” the designer shares.
₹1,99,500 onwards.