Crafte showcases a beautiful balance of structure and embellishments

Denim has forever been an ultimate favourite in our wardrobes. And even more so after the era of minimalism, when it began to be celebrated like never before. It’s also like a saviour on a rainy day. When you see denim, you know you can layer it up nicely, accessorise it, and you’re good to go. However, it can also be classy, stunning, and even glamourous, depending on the way it’s stitched, styled, and crafted with skill and patience. Bluer’s Crafte edit is all about this. The drop is a tribute to the skilled artisans who spend hours transforming this beloved fabric into something entirely different, only in the best way, of course.

With Crafte, Smit wanted to reimagine denim in a completely new way

Smit Gada, the designer, tells us, “The name Crafte comes from craft, because at its core, this collection is a tribute to the skill, patience, and creativity of our artisans who transform denim beyond the ordinary.” According to him, the karigars are the true backbone of the fashion industry, but their contribution often goes unseen. With Crafte, Smit wanted to reimagine denim in a completely new way. Everyone owns denim, but his idea was to elevate it to a level where the fabric can also make you look party-ready, and undeniably special.

Running us through the other details, he mentions that since Bluer is rooted in denim, the foundation of this drop naturally revolves around a spectrum of washes like light, dark, and everything in between. He says, “Exploring a wide range of embroidery and embellishment styles, we experimented with multiple treatments and techniques to give every piece its own distinct identity.”