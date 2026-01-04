Surbhi Pansari’s menswear winter edit draws from medieval architecture

Surbhi Pansari’s latest collection, Algiz: The Divine Protection, takes inspiration from medieval monuments, translating architectural strength into refined silhouettes for the modern man. The collection features structured yet fluid silhouettes like bandhgalas, layered kurtas, sherwanis, and statement jackets in stone greys, ivories, forest green, antique gold, and black. Luxurious fabrics like silk and velvet bring depth and quiet drama to the outfits. Surbhi takes us through the details.