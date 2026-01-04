Surbhi Pansari’s menswear winter edit draws from medieval architecture
Surbhi Pansari’s latest collection, Algiz: The Divine Protection, takes inspiration from medieval monuments, translating architectural strength into refined silhouettes for the modern man. The collection features structured yet fluid silhouettes like bandhgalas, layered kurtas, sherwanis, and statement jackets in stone greys, ivories, forest green, antique gold, and black. Luxurious fabrics like silk and velvet bring depth and quiet drama to the outfits. Surbhi takes us through the details.
How is this collection different from your previous ones?
While earlier edits embraced celebratory opulence, Algiz is more introspective — focused on structure, symbolism, and emotional strength. The detailing is subtler, the silhouettes more architectural, and the narrative more layered and contemplative.
What’s working in menswear this season for partywear?
Party dressing is becoming more refined, with emphasis on strong silhouettes, luxurious textures, and tonal depth. Statement jackets, tailored bandhgalas, and layered looks in rich fabrics are favoured over overt embellishment, offering elegance with ease.
What are the festive wedding trends this season for men?
Modern wedding dressing balances tradition with clean tailoring. Structured sherwanis, contemporary bandhgalas, and layered ensembles in muted festive tones like ivory, wine, emerald, and antique gold are key, with comfort and fit taking centre stage.
Fashion forecast for men in 2026?
2026 will see menswear moving towards fine craftsmanship and timeless silhouettes. Versatility will define the year, as men increasingly invest in garments that reflect individuality and longevity.
What are the trends for summer 2026 and which themes will stay?
Summer 2026 will be defined by fluidity and ease — lighter fabrics, relaxed tailoring, and breathable layering. Themes such as heritage reinterpretation, artisanal craftsmanship, and functional elegance will continue to evolve and remain relevant.
What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves for grooms and groomsmen?
A groom’s wardrobe should centre around a sharply tailored sherwani or bandhgala, complemented by versatile jackets and classic kurtas. For groomsmen, coordinated palettes with individual styling ensure a cohesive yet personal look.
What are the plans for your label in 2026?
The focus in 2026 is on refining the brand’s design language, elevating craftsmanship, and striking a balance between storytelling and wearability, while remaining rooted in a modern Indian aesthetic.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
The next collection is currently in development. Continuing the exploration of narrative-driven menswear, the details of Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26) will be unveiled soon.
