Drawn from the idea of constant motion, this edit moves across moments and settings

Dressing up is a joy, but finding the right outfit doubles the happiness. An ensemble that feels like an extension of your personality, fits just right, and carries an attitude of its own. Twinkle Hanspal’s resort wear collection is for women who embrace the spotlight with confidence, yet maintain a composed presence. “With an inclusive design language, we strive to fit the sartorial needs of a modern independent woman,” Twinkle says.

The designer admits she has always been drawn to pieces that balance structure with ease. “We’ve taken that same energy and distilled it into clean, fluid silhouettes with understated details, elevated enough for evening, but grounded in the simplicity that defines the brand,” she adds.

The main idea revolves around a constant motion, reflecting a wardrobe created to move across different moments, occasions and settings, echoing the rhythm of the woman it is designed for.

In terms of fabrics, Twinkle likes to stick to breathable cottons, soft silks, and handloom chanderi sourced from different craft regions in India, chosen for the way they drape with intention and hold movement. She elaborates, “For this collection, we introduced a signature embroidery called khichdi. The name signifies a mixture of multiple things. In this case, it’s a mixed-media embroidery.” Twinkle explains that khichdi adds a layer of texture without ever overpowering the silhouette.