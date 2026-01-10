Elevate everyday style with the contemporary Le Tweed collection

“Tweed has a strong legacy, but we wanted to soften its perception,” says Mohit Jain, founder, Miraggio. “We worked with lighter, multi-tonal tweeds that feel plush and fluid rather than rigid, and paired them with contemporary silhouettes. The idea was to keep the character of tweed intact while making it feel effortless, wearable, and very much part of a modern woman’s daily wardrobe.”

At the heart of Le Tweed is an emphasis on simplicity and texture. Each silhouette — whether a cross body, shoulder bag, or compact micro — is designed to let the fabric take centre stage. Crafted with multi-tonal yarns, the tweed appears soft and dimensional, offering a cosy sophistication that feels especially right for the season while remaining versa tile enough to carry year-round. “We were very intentional about restraint,” Mohit shares. “The designs are clean and compact, with minimal branding, so the texture naturally stands out. Instead of over-designing, we focused on proportion, structure, and finish, letting the tweed speak while the shape supports it.”