Elevate everyday style with the contemporary Le Tweed collection

This season, Miraggio introduces Le Tweed — a refined yet contemporary take on a fabric long associated with heritage and structure. Designed to elevate everyday dressing with sophistication, the edit reimagines classic tweed through a modern lens, pairing its iconic texture with clean silhouettes and thoughtful details. The result is a line of bags that feel timeless yet effortless.
“Tweed has a strong legacy, but we wanted to soften its perception,” says Mohit Jain, founder, Miraggio. “We worked with lighter, multi-tonal tweeds that feel plush and fluid rather than rigid, and paired them with contemporary silhouettes. The idea was to keep the character of tweed intact while making it feel effortless, wearable, and very much part of a modern woman’s daily wardrobe.”
At the heart of Le Tweed is an emphasis on simplicity and texture. Each silhouette — whether a cross body, shoulder bag, or compact micro — is designed to let the fabric take centre stage. Crafted with multi-tonal yarns, the tweed appears soft and dimensional, offering a cosy sophistication that feels especially right for the season while remaining versa tile enough to carry year-round. “We were very intentional about restraint,” Mohit shares. “The designs are clean and compact, with minimal branding, so the texture naturally stands out. Instead of over-designing, we focused on proportion, structure, and finish, letting the tweed speak while the shape supports it.”
Subtle detailing enhances each piece without overpowering its understated aesthetic. polished gold and silver hardware, refined chain straps, and clean flap closures bring a hint of quiet glamour. “Every detail was added with purpose,” Mohit explains. “The hardware is sleek, not loud, and the chains are designed to complement the fabric. These touches add dimension and elegance.” Designed with versatility in mind, Le Tweed transitions seamlessly from day to night. “Versatility came from balance. We combined classic forms with subtle glamour. The bags are functional enough for the day but have just enough shine and structure to move into evening, without needing a complete outfit change,” the founder says.
Infused with a subtle Parisian mood — cosy, feminine, and refined — the collection reflects the brand’s evolving design language. “Parisian style has this effortless elegance that feels modern,” Mohit notes.
What makes Le Tweed enduring is its timeless appeal. “These are bags that don’t feel trend-driven, but still feel special — pieces women can rely on a nd return to season after season.”
Prices start at INR 2,999.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.