This design studio uses retro arcade motifs to curate colourful winter wear!

Retro 2025 features over 30 new styles across womenswear and menswear, marking Nicobar’s biggest Retro drop to date. The silhouettes range from cotton sweaters, turtlenecks, collared knits and sleeveless layers to jackets, co-ords, kurtas, dresses, denim staples and mix-andmatch separates designed for layering.

“Retro boasts pixelated motifs inspired by retro arcade graphics such as pixelated roses, peacocks, hearts, chrysanthemums, tigers and a playful dino, all central to the retro identity,” she reveals.