This design studio uses retro arcade motifs to curate colourful winter wear!

Retro is rooted in Nicobar’s long-standing fascination with nostalgia, shaped by memories, journeys and moments collected over time — the popular city-based mindful design studio brings these ideas to life through a bold new edit. “Drawing from the imperfect char m of memory, Retro steps into Winter 2025 offering a refreshed design language that moves effortlessly between comfort and whimsy. The collection reflects nostalgia through familiar icons reworked in unexpected ways, think slightly quirky proportions, bold placements and expressive prints embrace imperfection, giving the pieces their own identity that stands out,” shares Aparna Chandra, co-creative director.
Retro 2025 features over 30 new styles across womenswear and menswear, marking Nicobar’s biggest Retro drop to date. The silhouettes range from cotton sweaters, turtlenecks, collared knits and sleeveless layers to jackets, co-ords, kurtas, dresses, denim staples and mix-andmatch separates designed for layering.
“Retro boasts pixelated motifs inspired by retro arcade graphics such as pixelated roses, peacocks, hearts, chrysanthemums, tigers and a playful dino, all central to the retro identity,” she reveals.
The collection’s elements are reinterpreted through a bolder, more celebratory design language, blending nostalgic motifs of old school arcades with vibrant colour to create a fresh yet familiar visual vocabulary.
“The colour palette balances bright, joyful hues that lift the winter mood with classic autumn-winter tones that ground the collection seasonally. This mix allows the pieces to transition seamlessly from festive occasions to everyday winter dressing,” she elucidates.
The fabric story is anchored in comfort and responsibility, with 100 percent organic cotton sweaters as the hero. These are complemented by cotton denim, recycled poly-wool for colder days and a dedicated bemberg capsule crafted in a cupro-modal blend known for its fluid drape and ability to hold rich colour.
“Under Retro, eight of our bestselling silhouettes get fresh form in silky bemberg in a palette of black and mulberry. The perfect fluid pieces to travel, layer and pair. Crafted from cotton linter, a natural byproduct of cottonseed oil production, bemberg is a regenerated cellulose fibre that’s soft, breathable and gentle on the skin. It’s biodegradable, compostable and made using a closed-loop process that minimises waste, making it a thoughtful choice for you and the planet,” she adds.
As an extension to the edit, the drop also brings back NicoBark. “NicoBark features four dog sweaters designed as an extension of Retro, with proceeds supporting Nicobar’s CSR initiatives, including jackets made from leftover fabrics for indies. The four designs pair perfectly with the bold, joyful motifs of Retro so you can twin with your pup. The proceeds will go to supporting the pups in the care of Paws and Puddles and Umeed for Animals Foundation,” she signs off.
₹2,500 onwards. Across stores and online.