This drop is made for moments when comfort deserves to shine

As we start feeling the chill in the air, one of the first things we do, of course, apart from binging on warm and comforting winter food, is make a few adjustments to our style statements. Along with quintessential socks, scarves, mufflers and your favourite beanie, thoughts naturally turn to layering up, but without compromising on style. and why should you? There’s absolutely no need for that when there are plenty of ways to stay protected from the cold and still look gorgeous. THREE’s new Autumn-Winter collection is here to give you the much-needed dose of style.

The Autumn-Winter edit represents who we are as a brand, and it’s about how winter is worn, rather than how it is described

Pallavi Dhyani, the designer, tells us, “We were inspired by the stillness of winter landscapes and the way forms in nature and in architecture hold strength. This led us to create clothes that balance warmth with structure and calmness.”

The outfits, she mentions, are shaped to feel protective without being heavy. “We didn’t give the collection a poetic name because the clothes themselves express the idea. The Autumn-Winter edit represents who we are as a brand, and it’s about how winter is worn, rather than how it is described,” she adds.