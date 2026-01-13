New launches

Designer Sobia Anwar introduces British-Indian couture to Chennai

Led by Sobia Anwar, an Irish-born designer of South Asian origin based in the United Kingdom, RINESSA is shaped by cultural duality
RINESSA
Chennai has welcomed a new voice in ethnic couture with RINESSA, the British-Indian luxury fashion house, opening its first flagship showroom in the city. Led by Sobia Anwar, an Irish-born designer of South Asian origin based in the United Kingdom, the brand is shaped by cultural duality. From her Mayfair, London studio, where every concept is first envisioned, Sobia brings together craftsmanship, storytelling, and emotion with a contemporary edge. “For me, RINESSA is much more than just a fashion label,” she says. “It’s a space for heritage, storytelling, and identity. It represents tradition in a form that speaks to women who value elegance, culture, and individuality.”

How Renaissance ideals shape contemporary ethnic couture

Ethnic couture lehenga with intricate hand embroidery and layered fabricsKewal Chholak

The name itself draws from the spirit of the Renaissance—an era of rebirth and artistic awakening. “I’ve always loved the idea of bringing something timeless into the present,” Sobia explains. “The name comes from ‘Renaissance,’ but I adapted it to feel feminine, international, and memorable—something that truly reflects creativity and renewal.”

That philosophy translates seamlessly into her collections, where Renaissance ideas of balance, proportion, and harmony subtly guide silhouettes and detailing. “It’s never about copying history,” she says. “It’s about honouring its spirit and redefining beauty in a way that feels personal and expressive.”

Organza and silk layers creating structure and movement in couture dressKewal Chholak

They currently present three collections. Elara, the Studio Lawn line, features premium lawn cottons, satin dupattas, and ethically dyed natural laces. “It’s comfortable, breathable, and designed for daily life,” Sobia notes. Celine, the Luxury Lawn collection, represents the heart of the brand, featuring couture-grade embroidery averaging nearly 20 lakh stitches on pure cotton. Myrah, the formal line, is celebratory and dramatic—crafted for weddings and grand occasions with silks, organza, pearls, sequins, and rich hand embellishments.

Ensemble in embroidered cotton and silk

One of the brand’s challenges and triumphs has been balancing heavy couture embroidery on natural fabrics. “Getting almost 23 lakh stitches to sit beautifully on cotton took weeks of technical problem-solving,” Sobia recalls. “But once we cracked it, it became our true signature.”

The Chennai flagship has been designed as an immersive experience. “I want it to feel warm, posh, and inviting,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 9,500. In stores.

Celebrating the royal legacy of pashmina through contemporary bridal drapes
