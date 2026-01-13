Designer Sobia Anwar introduces British-Indian couture to Chennai

The name itself draws from the spirit of the Renaissance—an era of rebirth and artistic awakening. “I’ve always loved the idea of bringing something timeless into the present,” Sobia explains. “The name comes from ‘Renaissance,’ but I adapted it to feel feminine, international, and memorable—something that truly reflects creativity and renewal.”

That philosophy translates seamlessly into her collections, where Renaissance ideas of balance, proportion, and harmony subtly guide silhouettes and detailing. “It’s never about copying history,” she says. “It’s about honouring its spirit and redefining beauty in a way that feels personal and expressive.”