Revati Palshetkar debuts festive luxury prêt collection Noor and Nazaakat

How did you choose the palette of emerald, ruby, sapphire, and amethyst?

I’ve always been drawn to deep jewel tones—they feel familiar, almost instinctive in Indian dressing. Emerald, ruby, sapphire, and amethyst have a certain depth to them. They’re rich without being loud, and they’ve been part of our festive and ceremonial wardrobes for generations. I wanted colours that don’t grow old, shades that look just as beautiful today as they will years from now. They also sit beautifully on Indian skin tones.

What makes this collection wearable for everyday moments as well as festive occasions?

Versatility is something I think about a lot while designing. I want my pieces to live beyond just one occasion. Many silhouettes in this collection are intentionally designed to be styled in multiple ways. For example, the Kashish kurta can be worn with straight pants for a more understated festive look, or paired with a lehenga when you want something more celebratory, like a sangeet. While the fabrics and embroidery give the outfits a festive presence, the construction stays light and comfortable so a woman can move through long days and evenings feeling at ease, without feeling weighed down.

What motivated you to start your own label?

It is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Since childhood, I’ve envisioned creating a space where my design language could come to life, and 2025 felt like the perfect moment to finally take that step forward and begin building a legacy. My journey as a creative director at a leading fashion house gave me a profound appreciation for Indian textiles, but I felt a calling to create something that bridged the gap between high-fashion artistry and wearable reality.

A major inspiration for me was the desire to create pieces specially crafted for the bridal trousseau. I believe that building a trousseau is one of the most important journeys a bride undertakes, and I wanted to design garments that help her embrace this new chapter with richness and elegance. Ultimately, I want to build a brand where every woman feels like her most authentic and graceful self.

Do you have a favourite piece in the collection?

That’s like asking to pick a favourite child! However, I have a soft spot for the Heeriya Lehenga set. It is an ivory, short hand-embroidered kurta paired with a matching lehenga and an intricate dupatta. To me, it perfectly embodies the spirit of the Noor and Nazaakat collection—it is ethereal, timeless, and radiant.

Another piece very close to my heart is Rooh, our hot pink zardozi kurta salwaar set. It features a vibrant, short embroidered kurta with traditional farshi pants and a beautifully detailed dupatta. While Heeriya represents a soft, light-filled elegance, Rooh is a bold celebration of heritage craftsmanship and colour. Both pieces represent the different facets of the modern woman that I wanted to capture in this debut.

Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.

