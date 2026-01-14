Richa Maheshwari's label bridges Odia and Rajasthani crafts at Durbar!

Boito, the slow fashion brand founded by Richa Maheshwari in 2023, is known for preserving the traditional handwoven textiles of Odisha, blending them with modern designs. The label recently participated as a craft partner at Durbar (a series of immersive, luxury cultural events and experiences), held at Abheygarh Palace, Rajasthan, over the weekend.
For the festival, Boito presented three site-responsive installations, drawing from Odisha’s material traditions and narratives and interpreting them within the architectural and cultural setting of Rajasthan.
The installations included Spirit of Matriarchy, inspired by the resilience of Bonda women and their cultural rituals; Boita Durbar, a poetic reflection on Odisha’s maritime heritage and collective journeys; and The Godawan Under Divine Shade, a sculptural interpretation of the endangered Great Indian Bustard, uniting various craft works to bridge the landscapes of Odisha and Rajasthan.
The Godawan Under Divine Shade revolves around the Godawan, the regional name for the endangered bird, which serves as both inspiration and purpose for the whisky brand. Boito interprets the bird using wood-carving techniques from Nayagarh and lacquer from Balasore.
A towering chhata (parasol) stands over it, exhibiting the vibrance of the grand umbrellas seen during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. Influenced by the architectural splendour of Odisha’s temples and featuring textiles and applique work familiar to the region, the parasol is a display of Odia artisanship. Under this shade, stands the Godawan, uniting two distinctgeographies - Odisha and Rajasthan - through a shared reminder of what needs protecting.
Spirit of Matriarchy emerges from the laterite landscapes of Koraput and Malkangiri, this piece stands as a metaphor for the strength and resilience of the Bonda matriarchs, custodians of their unique cultural identity. A traditional double-boiler used to distil ‘sagur,’ their ceremonial liquor, sits atop the boulders, resembling a keeper of stories passed through generations.
Connecting past journeys and present creativity, Boita Durbar draws from Odisha’s maritime heritage, recalling the spiritual bond between sailors, the sea and the shore. Across the ensembles, Boito creates a rich constellation of Odisha’s craft such as Dhokra metal, Sabai grass or Bobei, the delicate lines of taara dhaancha kala (metal wire framing), Pipli’s bright appliqué, wood work and lacquer art, Pattachitra storytelling and the woven languages of Kotpad, Bandha, Kerang and Kapdaganda.
“Boito began with simple moments, sitting with artisans in their courtyards, watching how their hands remembered patterns long before their minds did. The studio integrates their skills and materials into evolving design expressions with respect and sensitivity, an approach that aligns naturally with Durbar’s ethos. When Boito was chosen as the craft partner for the event, it felt like the right space to showcase our work - its philosophy values our stories. What we create today is just an extension of those early conversations with our artisans; honest, handmade and carrying a bit ofwhere we come from,” Richa tells us.
The second edition of Durbar returned to the vibrant landscape of Rajasthan, within the historic Abheygarh Palace, built from Jaisalmer stone and set against the Aravallis.
