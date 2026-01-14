Richa Maheshwari's label bridges Odia and Rajasthani crafts at Durbar!

For the festival, Boito presented three site-responsive installations, drawing from Odisha’s material traditions and narratives and interpreting them within the architectural and cultural setting of Rajasthan.

The installations included Spirit of Matriarchy, inspired by the resilience of Bonda women and their cultural rituals; Boita Durbar, a poetic reflection on Odisha’s maritime heritage and collective journeys; and The Godawan Under Divine Shade, a sculptural interpretation of the endangered Great Indian Bustard, uniting various craft works to bridge the landscapes of Odisha and Rajasthan.