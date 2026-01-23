The latest collection showcases blended fluidity with structure through striking metallic shades

Anamika Khanna’s swanky ready-to-wear label AK|OK showcased an array of outfits recently at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The entire range was about contrast, movement, and identity. The colour palette centred around metallic silvers, muted tones, and bold graphic colour placements inspired by cosmic geometry. The silhouettes were sharp yet fluid, structured tailoring paired with draped tunics, wide-leg pants, layered capes, and ruffles.
In terms of fabrics and texture, Anamika has worked with light, semi-transparent materials like silk, organza, and tulle to create layering and movement, almost treating the fabric like soft armour. Traditional Indian crafts such as zardozi, chikankari, mirror work and zari are reimagined through modern tailoring and metallic finishes. The overall idea was to let the garments respond to light, motion, and space, making the collection experiential rather than static. Anamika takes us through her new collection and more.
How different is it from your previous collection?
The collection explores bold graphics, metallic details, and fluid yet structured silhouettes, giving a fresh, modern twist to traditional techniques while creating a more contemporary, global feel.
What will be ruling the fashion scene in 2026?
I don’t really look at trends in the way I once did. Fashion today is deeply personal, and a one-sizefits- all approach simply doesn’t work anymore. For 2026, I see a stronger focus on individuality, where people choose pieces that resonate with who they are rather than what’s trending. Most importantly, the idea of timeless fashion will grow stronger—pieces you can revisit years later and still feel connected to.
What are the winter wardrobe must-haves?
Winter must-haves could include velvet co-ords, embroidered jackets or capes, and tailored or wide-leg pants. Layering pieces and statement accessories complete the look, with silk, velvet, and organza adding texture and dimension.
How do you see AK|OK shaping up in 2026?
In 2026, I see AK|OK continuing to reimagine Indian craft in modern, wearable ways. We’ll focus on playful, versatile designs that mix heritage embroidery with contemporary silhouettes, keeping the label light, effortless and globally relevant.