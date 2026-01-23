The latest collection showcases blended fluidity with structure through striking metallic shades

Anamika Khanna’s swanky ready-to-wear label AK|OK showcased an array of outfits recently at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The entire range was about contrast, movement, and identity. The colour palette centred around metallic silvers, muted tones, and bold graphic colour placements inspired by cosmic geometry. The silhouettes were sharp yet fluid, structured tailoring paired with draped tunics, wide-leg pants, layered capes, and ruffles.

In terms of fabrics and texture, Anamika has worked with light, semi-transparent materials like silk, organza, and tulle to create layering and movement, almost treating the fabric like soft armour. Traditional Indian crafts such as zardozi, chikankari, mirror work and zari are reimagined through modern tailoring and metallic finishes. The overall idea was to let the garments respond to light, motion, and space, making the collection experiential rather than static. Anamika takes us through her new collection and more.

How different is it from your previous collection?

The collection explores bold graphics, metallic details, and fluid yet structured silhouettes, giving a fresh, modern twist to traditional techniques while creating a more contemporary, global feel.