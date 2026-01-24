Isha Jajodia’s Dream in Rose collection showcases romantic layering for 2026
Romantic, tactile, and sensual layering is taking over 2026 runways, closets, and Instagram feeds alike. This season’s trend is soft but powerful, romantic but directional, and entirely wearable. From sheer overlays and peekaboo panels to sculptural lace appliqués, designers are reimagining fabrics and silhouettes with a modern edge that feels more editorial than bridal.
Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s latest prêt collection called Dream in Rose, is a mirror to this trend. The collection is a celebration of quiet femininity through delicate textures, fluid silhouettes, and soft, radiant hues. Much like Isha’s own journey, it balances intuition with intention and is designed for the modern romantic woman who values poetry in everyday life. Isha gives us a glimpse into her new edit, which explores a wider variety of silhouettes and materials meant for everyday wear and travel.
Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s: Soft silhouettes and fluid fabrics for everyday wear
Tell us about the thought process behind this collection.
As a designer, I am very instinctive but also deeply observant. I pay close attention to how women actually live, travel, work and dress today. My work has always been rooted in creating pieces that feel relevant and wearable while still holding craft and detail. Dream in Rose came from a need to explore a lighter side of Roseroom, something more fluid and relaxed. It reflects a phase where I wanted to focus on ease, movement and softness while keeping the construction and craftsmanship strong.
How did you balance French ease with Indian craftsmanship in this collection?
The silhouettes carry a relaxed, almost effortless quality inspired by French dressing, but every piece is grounded in Indian craftsmanship. Hand-cut lace, surface detailing and careful finishing anchor the garments. The idea was to let the clothes feel light and wearable while still carrying the integrity of craft that the brand stands for.
Can you tell us about the choice of fabrics like chiffon and hand-cut lace?
Chiffon brings movement and softness. Hand-cut lace adds character and detail without heaviness. They create contrast and depth; they hold structure while remaining comfortable and versatile.
You have said this collection mirrors your own journey. Could you share what that means personally?
This collection reflects a phase of greater clarity and self-understanding in my life. Over time, I have learnt to slow down, observe more, and trust my instincts. Travel, everyday experiences, and moments of quiet reflection have influenced how I see design today. That sense of balance naturally translated into Dream in Rose.
Who is the Dream in Rose woman in your mind?
The Dream in Rose woman is well travelled, self-assured and clear about who she is. She dresses for herself and values how a garment feels just as much as how it looks. Her life moves between work, travel, social commitments and quiet personal time, and she wants clothing that adapts to these shifts naturally.
What makes this collection differentfrom your previous edits?
Dream in Rose is lighter in approach and more expansive in range. While we have always been rooted in detail and craftsmanship, this collection explores a wider variety of silhouettes and materials meant for everyday wear and travel. There is a stronger focus on lace in multiple forms, paired with unexpected materials like tweed, leather and structured fabrics, creating contrasts that feel fresh yet wearable. The collection also introduces jackets and bombers as key pieces, designed to be styled in different ways. Each look is intended to feel unique and personal, allowing women to build wardrobes that travel with them.
How do you see this collection fitting into a woman’s everyday life, not just special occasions?
The pieces are designed to move easily through a woman’s day. Lace dresses, printed separates and jackets can be styled up or down depending on the setting. A light lace bomber or a denim jacket can be worn over a dress for daytime, then styled differently for the evening. The idea is flexibility. One garment should work across work, travel, social plans and quiet personal time, without feeling overdone or out of place.
What are the trends to look forward to in 2026?
We will see more focus on versatility, layering and refined silhouettes. Jackets and bombers paired with dresses, softer tailoring and thoughtful use of lace will continue. There will be a shift toward pieces that feel personal and long-lasting rather than overtly trend-driven.
