Isha Jajodia’s Dream in Rose collection showcases romantic layering for 2026

Romantic, tactile, and sensual layering is taking over 2026 runways, closets, and Instagram feeds alike. This season’s trend is soft but powerful, romantic but directional, and entirely wearable. From sheer overlays and peekaboo panels to sculptural lace appliqués, designers are reimagining fabrics and silhouettes with a modern edge that feels more editorial than bridal.

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s latest prêt collection called Dream in Rose, is a mirror to this trend. The collection is a celebration of quiet femininity through delicate textures, fluid silhouettes, and soft, radiant hues. Much like Isha’s own journey, it balances intuition with intention and is designed for the modern romantic woman who values poetry in everyday life. Isha gives us a glimpse into her new edit, which explores a wider variety of silhouettes and materials meant for everyday wear and travel.

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s: Soft silhouettes and fluid fabrics for everyday wear