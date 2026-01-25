Violet Eve is inspired by celebrations that unfold after sunset

Some people just need a reason to celebrate. Thanks to festivals and occasions like the holiday season, we get to spend some quality time with our loved ones. From hosting house parties to attending social gatherings, these evenings and outings are special in every way. Naturally, one wants to look stunning, embracing all things glamourous. Evening style, in general, calls for a generous dose of bling. Ms. Violet’s Violet Eve is perfect for dinners, celebrations, and intimate gatherings where making a statement matters.
The founder and designer, Komal Rupani says, “Violet Eve is inspired by moments where elegance feels effortless rather than overdone.” The edit reflects confidence, softness, and strength, capturing the essence of a woman who loves dressing up for herself. Komal mentions that she has divided the collection into two drops, featuring 15 styles each.
The edit features premium fabrics such as satins, crepes, and soft blends that drape perfectly while maintaining structure. The outfits stay true to the brand’s aesthetics with deep blacks, rich jewel tones, and subtle neutral accents. “Some other design elements on these pieces include clean cuts, flattering drapes, detachable or functional details, and refined finishing,” Komal adds.
The collection consists of dresses, co-ord sets, skirts, tailored separates, and evening-ready statement pieces. Talking about some special picks from the two drops, Komal says, “Ms V one-shoulder jumpsuit from the first drop embodies understated evening elegance. What makes it special is its balance of structure and fluidity.” The Versa violet midi skirt stands out from the other drop. She adds, “Designed as a two-toned midi skirt, it can transform into a mini dress if you remove or zip off the bottom half.”
Prices start at Rs 4,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi