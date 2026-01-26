Christian Louboutin unveils a new collection with an immersive exhibition

Articulated through an intergenerational perspective, the exhibition opens in the Projection Room, a space of reflection where the Maison’s signature red becomes a prism. Inspired by pioneers such as Niépce, Daguerre and the Lumière brothers, Jaden reflects on the origins of cinema, when light and motion were first captured.

Shoes from the Men’s FW26 collection traverse the screens alongside artworks and textures, framed by the grainy silhouette of a medieval castle, building the new world of Christian Louboutin Men. "‘This collection is inspired by the history of working men throughout the centuries, The Stone Masons, The Scribes, The Doctors. It’s Inspired By The Lost Epochs Of Time & Made By Hands Born From Stars Forged Under Immense Pressure Deep In Cosmic Space," Jaden reveals.