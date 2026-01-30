Taal is inspired by the rhythm of music, movement, breath and life itself

Music exists in the smallest, most ordinary moments, whether during travel, cooking, or even the silence or the little pauses in between. No wonder this universal language of connection finds its way into fashion, inspiring designers to introduce silhouettes based on different genres of music. Designer Suhani Gurnani does just that with her stunning collection, Taal, born from a deep reverence for India, its textiles, and rich handcraft traditions.

Before running us through the details of the new drop, Suhani speaks about her never-ending love for chikankari. “Rooted in the timeless art of chikankari, we reinterpret heritage through modern tailoring and fluid, global silhouettes that feel relevant today yet enduring in spirit,” she explains. Her connection to this art is deeply intertwined with her bond with Lucknow, the birthplace of the craft itself. “The city’s beauty lies in its softness, language, mannerisms, pace, and attention to detail. This specific hand-embroidery style reflects that same spirit,” she shares. What also fascinates Suhani is that chikankari talks about human touch, patience, devotion, and skill passed down through generations.

Speaking about her latest drop, the designer shares, “Much like the taal in music, where repetition and pause create harmony, this edit plays with rhythm through embroidery placement, and the flow of fabric.” More than striving for perfection, it celebrates synchrony, and that’s special.

Taal features georgette, chiffon, organza and silk. The colour palette takes inspiration from ivories and beiges, with earthy tones like peach, British rose and sage green. “The chikankari itself showcases a wide versatility of traditional techniques such as bakhiya, hath-kati, murri, keel kangan and bijli holes, all executed entirely by hand using ek taar,” Suhani tells us.