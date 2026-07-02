Beneath the surface: this new collection explores hidden roots, resilience and movement in craft

Beneath every thriving landscape lies a hidden network that sustains life. Roots anchor, nourish and connect, creating the conditions for growth while remaining largely unseen. This idea of invisible support became the starting point for Roots Routes, Studio Medium’s latest collection, which looks below the surface to explore resilience, movement and interconnectedness through textile and craft.

Textile duo Studio Medium translates unseen root networks into richly textured garments that embody growth, resilience and quiet movement beneath the surface

For designers Riddhi Jain and Dhruv Satija, the fascination lay not simply in the appearance of roots but in what they represent. “Roots have always fascinated us because they exist largely unseen, yet they are responsible for anchoring, nourishing and sustaining life,” Riddhi says. “We were interested in this hidden world beneath the surface, the networks that support growth and connection.” What especially interested the designers was the contrast between how roots are perceived and how they actually behave. “Roots are often thought of as static, as something that keeps a plant or person in place. But actually they are very dynamic. They are constantly growing, piercing earth to support what’s above the ground.”