From travel keepsakes to textile poetry: this edit reimagines pressed flowers

Over the years, the archive revealed recurring forms, colours, and textures that resonated with Injiri’s textile language. What began as a personal act of collecting gradually evolved into a framework for studying shape, structure, and surface. Rather than creating literal botanical reproductions, Herbarium explores the act of observation itself, translating fleeting natural details into textile expressions that feel evocative rather than descriptive. “When you look closely at a flower that has been pressed for years, what remains is not necessarily its original form but a certain gesture or character.

That became more interesting to me than accuracy. I wanted the textiles to evoke that experience of looking closely and discovering small details over time,” shares Chinar. Dried petals, pollen dust, and cactus spines became points of departure rather than motifs to be copied directly.

The result is a language of suggestion rather than representation, where the viewer is invited to complete the story. Colour, too, is filtered through memory rather than realism. “The colours came from flowers, but not at the moment of bloom,” Chinar explains. “I was much more interested in what happens afterwards — the fading, the softening, the way a colour changes after years between the pages of a book. The palette evolved into muted tones such as pale turmeric, dried rose, dusty greens, and sun-faded indigo. Memory works in a similar way; it rarely preserves things exactly as they were. The palette emerged from that space between reality and recollection.”