Pop Paisley brings fashion’s most travelled motif from Persia to pop culture

Fashion has always moved in circles. What feels fresh today often carries the ghost of another decade, another city, another woman who once wore it first. Bell bottoms disappear only to return on luxury runways. Corsets evolve from restrictive undergarments into symbols of power. Vintage scarves become treasured heirlooms passed between generations. Trends don’t vanish — they wait patiently for the right cultural moment to return. And perhaps no motif understands reinvention better than paisley.

Pop Paisley emerged from a deeply personal fascination with lineage and inherited memory

Long before it became a pop-cultural staple splashed across psychedelic shirts in the ’70s or bohemian dresses in the early 2000s, paisley began as the Persian booteh — a curved motif inspired by the cypress tree, symbolic of resilience, eternity, and life. From Persia, it travelled into Kashmir, where it evolved into the intricately woven ambis adorning luxurious shawls, coveted across empires. Later, industrial Scotland transformed the motif into a globally recognisable textile language, commercialising it for mass production while retaining its visual richness. Through every migration, paisley adapted without losing itself. It shifted identities across centuries and geographies, absorbing new meanings while carrying traces of its past.