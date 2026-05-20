Through soft silhouettes and muted tones, this collection reflects how stories of place and people continue to live on

In a world that moves quickly past stories of conflict and displacement, clothing can act as a form of remembrance, holding space for what refuses to disappear.With A Promised Land, Tree & Poetry takes a thoughtful approach to storytelling. More than a loud statement the collection is about remembering and holding on.
“It began with a feeling that stayed with me for far longer than I expected it to,” the designer, Jasna Moidu says. “I have been deeply feeling a sense of unease in how quickly stories of violence and displacement are consumed and then moved past, as if they belong only to the very particular moment in which they are reported.”
Instead of focusing only on destruction, the collection looks at what continues. “What is unfolding in Palestine is not momentary. It is continuous, it is lived, and it is carried across generations,” Jasna explains.
“I found myself returning not to images of destruction alone, but to what continues in spite of it, to the idea that memory itself becomes a form of resistance.”
This idea shows up in the way the clothes are made. The silhouettes are soft, designed to feel natural on the body. “The silhouettes are fluid because I wanted them to feel unforced, almost instinctive,” Jasna shares. “Each piece is meant to feel like it belongs to a lived moment, rather than a constructed image.”
The inspiration comes from everyday life — simple, quiet moments that often go unnoticed. “I was interested in the quietness of daily life moments that feel almost too ordinary to be noticed, yet hold entire worlds within them,” Jasna says. “These moments exist before conflict, during it, and after it.”
There is also care in how the story is told. Jasna is clear about not speaking over lived experiences. “This is not my lived experience, and that awareness shaped the entire process,” she explains. “It was important to not position the work as a voice of authority, the intention was to hold space rather than define it.”
Details and motifs are used thoughtfully across the collection. “These are not decorative… they are carriers of memory,” Jasna says. “Their repetition creates a kind of continuity, almost like returning to the same thought again and again.”
Fabrics used in the collection are simple and natural, chosen for how they move and age. “It is breathable, it moves easily, and it responds to the body in a very natural way,” the designer notes. “The garment is not static. It changes over time, just as memory does.” Rather than showing resilience in an obvious way, the collection keeps things light and open. “Resilience doesn’t need to be visibly reinforced,” Jasna adds. “The garments do not try to carry weight through density they carry it through presence.”
The colours are soft and slightly faded, adding to the feeling of time and memory. “I was interested in how colour shifts over time, the shades feel lived with, they carry a sense of memory rather than a fixed symbolic meaning.”
At its core, A Promised Land treats clothing like an archive that keeps growing. “Each garment holds a fragment when someone wears the piece, it does not remain fixed,” Jasna says. “Clothing becomes a way of keeping memory in motion rather than storing it away.”
Prices start at Rs 8,000. Available online.
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