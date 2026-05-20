Through soft silhouettes and muted tones, this collection reflects how stories of place and people continue to live on

In a world that moves quickly past stories of conflict and displacement, clothing can act as a form of remembrance, holding space for what refuses to disappear.With A Promised Land, Tree & Poetry takes a thoughtful approach to storytelling. More than a loud statement the collection is about remembering and holding on.

The inspiration comes from everyday life — simple, quiet moments that often go unnoticed

“It began with a feeling that stayed with me for far longer than I expected it to,” the designer, Jasna Moidu says. “I have been deeply feeling a sense of unease in how quickly stories of violence and displacement are consumed and then moved past, as if they belong only to the very particular moment in which they are reported.”

Instead of focusing only on destruction, the collection looks at what continues. “What is unfolding in Palestine is not momentary. It is continuous, it is lived, and it is carried across generations,” Jasna explains.