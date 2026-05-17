From Bhuj to Maati: How Earth, women and kala cotton shape this new collection

At the heart of the collection lies a deeper reflection on origin and continuity. Soil becomes both metaphor and material, linking craft, clothing, and creation. “Soil holds the memory of where things begin. It is both a starting point and a place of return,” Shilpi says. “With Khara Kapas, the connection has always existed. Cotton comes from the Earth. Our work has always been tied to something natural and unforced. This collection made me acknowledge that more consciously.”

This sense of rootedness is deeply influenced by Bhuj, a landscape that has shaped the brand’s visual language over time. “Bhuj has shaped our design over many years. It is not a single moment of inspiration but an accumulation of observation. I have always been drawn to the women there. Their presence, the way they dress, the way they carry themselves. There is a sense of belonging in how they exist within their environment. Nothing feels separate. Going back to Bhuj for this collection felt like acknowledging a long-standing relationship,” Shilpi adds.

That observation of women and landscape naturally extends into a larger philosophy about strength and softness. “I see a parallel between women and the Earth. Both hold strength that is not always visible but is always present. In the garments, this translated into a sense of ease. Pieces that allow space rather than control it. Forms that move with the body instead of shaping it into something else,” Shilpi shares. “It was important to me that the clothes do not try to define a woman. They should allow her to exist as she is.”