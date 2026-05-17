From Bhuj to Maati: How Earth, women and kala cotton shape this new collection

Nature has long been fashion’s most patient teacher, offering cycles of growth, restraint, and renewal that feel increasingly rare in a fast-moving industry.
With her latest collection, Maati, designer and founder Shilpi Yadav of Khara Kapas turns toward that patience, building a collection that does not impose an idea onto nature, but allows nature to reveal the idea itself. “As we were building the looks, there was a certain rawness that kept surfacing. The palette was quiet, the forms felt grounded, and everything pointed back to something elemental. When I thought about what holds us together as a brand, I kept returning to the basics of nature. Air, water, soil. Soil felt instinctive. It carries origin within it. The idea did not come from outside. It came from observing what was already present and allowing it to lead,” Shilpi shares.
At the heart of the collection lies a deeper reflection on origin and continuity. Soil becomes both metaphor and material, linking craft, clothing, and creation. “Soil holds the memory of where things begin. It is both a starting point and a place of return,” Shilpi says. “With Khara Kapas, the connection has always existed. Cotton comes from the Earth. Our work has always been tied to something natural and unforced. This collection made me acknowledge that more consciously.”
This sense of rootedness is deeply influenced by Bhuj, a landscape that has shaped the brand’s visual language over time. “Bhuj has shaped our design over many years. It is not a single moment of inspiration but an accumulation of observation. I have always been drawn to the women there. Their presence, the way they dress, the way they carry themselves. There is a sense of belonging in how they exist within their environment. Nothing feels separate. Going back to Bhuj for this collection felt like acknowledging a long-standing relationship,” Shilpi adds.
That observation of women and landscape naturally extends into a larger philosophy about strength and softness. “I see a parallel between women and the Earth. Both hold strength that is not always visible but is always present. In the garments, this translated into a sense of ease. Pieces that allow space rather than control it. Forms that move with the body instead of shaping it into something else,” Shilpi shares. “It was important to me that the clothes do not try to define a woman. They should allow her to exist as she is.”
Material choice plays a crucial role in shaping this language. Kala cotton, known for its resilience and minimal intervention farming, becomes central to the collection’s identity. “ It grows with very little intervention and adapts to its environment. For me, its value lies in that honesty. It does not try to become something else. It exists as it is, shaped by the land it comes from. That aligns with how I think about clothing.
Pieces should feel real, not constructed to impress but to endure,” Shilpi elaborates.Working with such materials also transforms the process of making itself. “It does not allow for excess or shortcuts. It pushes us to be more aware of how we design and how we produce. Each decision becomes more considered because the material itself demands respect,” Shilpi shares.
Even the palette emerges from this philosophy of restraint and responsiveness. “The colours come from the nature of the materials and the way they respond to dye. When you work within these constraints, you begin to appreciate subtlety,” Shilpi says. “My own practice with watercolour has influenced this greatly. I am drawn to colours that feel washed, slightly imperfect, and alive.”
The collection reflects a return to essential values rather than a departure into new territory. “Maati brings us back to what has always mattered to us. Working with natural materials. Creating with care. For me, it is not separate from the brand. It is a reflection of everything we have been building over time,” Shilpi shares.
Prices start at `6,720. Available online.
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