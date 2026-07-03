Forget stiff fabrics: Ajrakh on cotton twill is the contemporary textile upgrade you need to see

Manorath Dhillon, who has worked extensively with Indian crafts and currently heads Okhai, says, “Ajrakh is a craft deeply rooted in history and community. Through this collection, we wanted to explore how it can evolve for contemporary wardrobes while preserving its authenticity.”

Explaining the process, Mubin Khatri shares what makes this collection distinct: “Ajrakh on cotton twill brought the craft into more wearable, everyday silhouettes like pants, dresses and crop tops. We also approached the printing differently. Traditionally, ajrakh uses a fixed set of blocks, each with a specific role—from outlining to filling patterns. This time, we moved away from that structure and worked more intuitively, using outlines and fillers independently and experimenting with placement to create fresher, one-of-a-kind prints.”