House of Saloni Jain turns scarves into playful wearable art

From dressing up bags to weaving into jewellery or wrapping as waist belts, scarves have become the accessory we can’t stop reaching for. When an outfit feels a little flat, this lightweight hero instantly elevates the look. House of Saloni Jain, a knitwear-led label redefining how knitwear is designed, worn and understood in India, presents its latest scarf collection that transforms an everyday essential into wearable art.
Meet the designer turning scarves into wearable art
Founded by Saloni Jain in 2020 after graduating from NIFT Delhi, the brand began as an exploration of a largely underdeveloped space in Indian fashion: knitwear as a design discipline rather than seasonal utility.
Saloni’s scarf collection is made from 100 per cent BCI recycled-grade acrylic and uses jacquard construction. The collection combines sustainable craftsmanship with contemporary design.
“The collection was inspired by my love for storytelling and the light-hearted humour that often finds its way into my work. We often draw from films, nostalgia, humour and cultural references that have stayed with me over the years. I wanted to translate those influences into pieces that feel expressive, playful and deeply personal,” she says.
Explaining the idea of turning scarves into “wearable art,” Saloni says she has always viewed clothing as a medium for storytelling. “I wanted to create pieces that people could wear and instantly make the focal point of an outfit. Scarves felt like the perfect medium because they are versatile, effortless to style and accessible,” she adds.
The collection also features uniquely named pieces such as Jojo Rabbit, High Society and Michelin Star. The names, she explains, reflect the visual world that inspires the brand. “Rather than being literal references, they serve as mood markers that capture the personality and spirit of each piece. The names borrow from pop culture, memories and moments that have shaped my creative language over the years,” she shares.
She chose 100 per cent BCI recycled-grade acrylic because it combines quality with responsibility. “It offers the softness, durability and colour clarity needed for jacquard designs, while the use of recycled fibres helps reduce waste and supports a more conscious approach to production,” she says.
For Saloni, many designs begin as artworks, illustrations or graphic concepts. “The construction method is incredibly important to me. Jacquard allows these designs to be knitted directly into the fabric rather than applied superficially on the surface. This makes the artwork an integral part of the knit itself.”
She recommends styling the scarves around the neck, draped over outerwear, layered with knitwear, or even as headscarves or bag accessories. “I designed them to be statement pieces that can elevate even the simplest outfit,” she signs off.
Prices start at ₹5,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl