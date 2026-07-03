House of Saloni Jain turns scarves into playful wearable art

The collection also features uniquely named pieces such as Jojo Rabbit, High Society and Michelin Star. The names, she explains, reflect the visual world that inspires the brand. “Rather than being literal references, they serve as mood markers that capture the personality and spirit of each piece. The names borrow from pop culture, memories and moments that have shaped my creative language over the years,” she shares.

She chose 100 per cent BCI recycled-grade acrylic because it combines quality with responsibility. “It offers the softness, durability and colour clarity needed for jacquard designs, while the use of recycled fibres helps reduce waste and supports a more conscious approach to production,” she says.

For Saloni, many designs begin as artworks, illustrations or graphic concepts. “The construction method is incredibly important to me. Jacquard allows these designs to be knitted directly into the fabric rather than applied superficially on the surface. This makes the artwork an integral part of the knit itself.”

She recommends styling the scarves around the neck, draped over outerwear, layered with knitwear, or even as headscarves or bag accessories. “I designed them to be statement pieces that can elevate even the simplest outfit,” she signs off.

Prices start at ₹5,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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