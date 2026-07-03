Move over loud logos: Sarah & Sandeep’s new line proves understated luxury is king

The modern man no longer dresses within the rigid boundaries of formal, occasion and casual wear. His wardrobe is shaped by ease, individuality and a quieter sense of refinement. It is less about prescribed dress codes and more about pieces that instinctively adapt to the demands of everyday life. This shift in the way men dress is clearly reflected in The Sartorial Lifestyle, the new menswear category launched by Mumbai-based luxury bespoke label Sarah & Sandeep, founded by husband-and-wife designer duo Sarah and Sandeep.
“We felt there was a gap in the market for clothing that could seamlessly adapt to these transitions while maintaining a sense of sophistication and individuality. We wanted to create a wardrobe that offers the refinement of tailoring with the ease and versatility that contemporary lifestyles demand,” says Sarah, who believes today’s man values quality over quantity and seeks pieces that reflect his personality rather than simply following trends.
“There is a growing appreciation for craftsmanship, comfort , and minimal design. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a shift away from rigid formalwear towards a more relaxed interpretation of luxury. Tailoring still matters, but it is softer, more versatile, and designed to fit naturally into everyday life. The modern man wants to look polished without appearing overdressed, and that balance is shaping the future of menswear,” she adds.
For this collection, the duo has focused on natural textures, breathability, comfort and ease of movement. “We selected fabrics that feel luxurious against the skin while retaining structure and elegance. This year, I see a stronger emphasis on natural fibres and innovative blends that combine performance with sophistication. Linen, bamboo, lightweight wool, cotton-silk blends, textured weaves, and sustainable fabric innovations will continue to gain prominence,” says Sandeep.
The collection features soft shades and earthy tones inspired by nature—sage, stone, sand, muted terracotta, dusty blues, and warm taupes. “These shades allow men to experiment with colour in a refined and approachable way. They also pair beautifully with tailoring, creating a look that feels contemporary, relaxed, and sophisticated,” he adds.
Prices start at Rs 18,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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