Move over loud logos: Sarah & Sandeep’s new line proves understated luxury is king

For this collection, the duo has focused on natural textures, breathability, comfort and ease of movement. “We selected fabrics that feel luxurious against the skin while retaining structure and elegance. This year, I see a stronger emphasis on natural fibres and innovative blends that combine performance with sophistication. Linen, bamboo, lightweight wool, cotton-silk blends, textured weaves, and sustainable fabric innovations will continue to gain prominence,” says Sandeep.

The collection features soft shades and earthy tones inspired by nature—sage, stone, sand, muted terracotta, dusty blues, and warm taupes. “These shades allow men to experiment with colour in a refined and approachable way. They also pair beautifully with tailoring, creating a look that feels contemporary, relaxed, and sophisticated,” he adds.

Prices start at Rs 18,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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