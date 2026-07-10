Aprajita Toor’s latest collection takes a leaf from brewing tea and coffees

What’s the idea behind the collection?

The idea came from recognising that the most beautiful moments in life are often the ones we barely notice. Brewing tea. Pouring coffee. Sitting with family before the day begins. Pausing between meetings. These rituals are universal, yet deeply personal. They remind us that comfort isn’t something extraordinary; it’s something we create for ourselves every single day. We wanted to translate that feeling into our footwear.

What are the shoes working in summer wedding fashion this year?

Summer weddings are moving towards understated elegance. Today’s celebrations are longer, more intimate and more personal. People no longer want footwear they’ll wear once and leave in a cupboard forever. They want pieces that carry memories long after the wedding is over. Brides and wedding guests are increasingly choosing shoes that balance occasion dressing with practicality. Sculptural heels, refined metallics, delicate straps and soft neutral palettes continue to dominate because they're versatile long after the celebrations end.