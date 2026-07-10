Aprajita Toor’s latest collection takes a leaf from brewing tea and coffees

Aprajita Toor has introduced Brew, a new footwear and bags collection inspired by the quiet rituals of tea and coffee brewing. The collection translates their warmth, depth and sensory richness into contemporary silhouettes and design language.
The collection explores timeless, gender-neutral silhouettes through warm, earthy tones inspired by mocha, oat, cream, espresso and caramel. “More than a collection, Brew is an invitation to slow down. To choose fewer things, choose them well, and allow them to become part of your story,” says Aparajita as she takes us through the collection.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea came from recognising that the most beautiful moments in life are often the ones we barely notice. Brewing tea. Pouring coffee. Sitting with family before the day begins. Pausing between meetings. These rituals are universal, yet deeply personal. They remind us that comfort isn’t something extraordinary; it’s something we create for ourselves every single day. We wanted to translate that feeling into our footwear.
What are the shoes working in summer wedding fashion this year?
Summer weddings are moving towards understated elegance. Today’s celebrations are longer, more intimate and more personal. People no longer want footwear they’ll wear once and leave in a cupboard forever. They want pieces that carry memories long after the wedding is over. Brides and wedding guests are increasingly choosing shoes that balance occasion dressing with practicality. Sculptural heels, refined metallics, delicate straps and soft neutral palettes continue to dominate because they're versatile long after the celebrations end.
What are the must-haves for an occasion and daily-wear shoe wardrobe?
Rather than owning dozens of shoes for different moods, we’d rather own a handful that become trusted companions over time.
For occasion wear, I would recommend a classic and elegant sculptural heel in a neutral tone and a metallic pair. For everyday wear, a beautifully crafted ballet flat, a classic leather loafer or brogue, and a refined sandal are indispensable.
What inspires your designs?
My most trusted and sought-after inspiration is life, both past and present. I love how traditional craft carries timeless precision and stories with an unmatched elegance and grace.
Upcoming collection details?
As we look ahead, we’re continuing to explore the intersection of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary lifestyles.
Without revealing too much, the next collection builds on this philosophy while introducing new material explorations, refined textures and fresh interpretations of classic silhouettes.