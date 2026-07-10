Behind palace walls: How Sourav Das’ Rani Mahal revives intimate histories of feminine power

India’s legacy is often remembered through its forts, palaces and dynasties, but in a way some of its most compelling stories belong to the women who inhabited these spaces, whose influence shaped culture, aesthetics and everyday life from behind intricately carved walls. These quieter histories form the foundation of Rani Mahal, Sourav Das’s collection inspired by the women of Rajasthan’s royal households. The collection explores memory, craft and feminine authority while offering a deeper insight into the designer’s evolving creative language and enduring commitment to storytelling through textiles.

In Rani Mahal, Sourav Das turns the unseen lives of Rajasthan’s royal women into a textile narrative of memory, intimacy and feminine authority

For Sourav, the collection began with an attempt to revisit a world that survives more in fragments than in documented history. “Spaces like Rani Mahal always exist in fragments within paintings, within memories, within the corners of palaces where stories were never written, only lived very intimately by the women of the janankhana,” he shares. “I was deeply inspired by the fresco colours of the carved walls in lesser-known palaces, not only because of their grandeur or royalty but because of the intimacy they hold.”

That distinction is central to understanding Rani Mahal. While royal India is often viewed through the lens of grandeur, Sourav’s fascination lies in the lives that unfolded behind it. He became interested in the women who inhabited these spaces and the details that shaped their worlds — the objects they cherished, the rituals they practised and the aesthetics that surrounded them. “The life of a janankhana had its own charm and excited me to visualise the lives of sensual women being part of such beautiful spaces,” he says. “That beauty was reflected in every aspect of their lives — be it the jewellery, the accessories, the handmade fans, the paan-daan, the chromium glasses, the hand-painted mural walls, the exquisite textiles, fineries, flowers and perfumes that adorned them.”