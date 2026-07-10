Designer Faizaan Alam is reshaping men’s formal fashion with soft structures

Armed with a degree from NIFT Delhi and training in tailoring at London’s Savile Row, designer Faizaan Alam brings a fresh approach to men’s formal wear. He now heads his family legacy brand House of Alams and its new collection Line Breakers turns corporate dressing into a classy yet edgy affair.

Instead of confining formal wear to a narrow palette of navy, charcoal and black, often paired with rigid silhouettes and conventional styling, Faizaan introduces tailoring through a more expressive lens. The traditional suit pairings are replaced by soft-structured jackets and tailored denim, high-waisted trousers, statement ties, and textured fabrics. Jackets feature softer construction, minimal padding, half-lining, and a natural shoulder, making them lighter and more wearable in warmer climates. The colour palette incorporates sky blues, warm beiges, tobacco browns, creams, and textured neutrals. Fabrics include linen-wool blends, washed denims, lightweight summer worsteds, and textured checks and stripes. Faizaan has also introduced accessories and footwear in croc and ostrich finishes to further reinforce individuality.