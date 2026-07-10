Designer Faizaan Alam is reshaping men’s formal fashion with soft structures

Armed with a degree from NIFT Delhi and training in tailoring at London’s Savile Row, designer Faizaan Alam brings a fresh approach to men’s formal wear. He now heads his family legacy brand House of Alams and its new collection Line Breakers turns corporate dressing into a classy yet edgy affair.
Instead of confining formal wear to a narrow palette of navy, charcoal and black, often paired with rigid silhouettes and conventional styling, Faizaan introduces tailoring through a more expressive lens. The traditional suit pairings are replaced by soft-structured jackets and tailored denim, high-waisted trousers, statement ties, and textured fabrics. Jackets feature softer construction, minimal padding, half-lining, and a natural shoulder, making them lighter and more wearable in warmer climates. The colour palette incorporates sky blues, warm beiges, tobacco browns, creams, and textured neutrals. Fabrics include linen-wool blends, washed denims, lightweight summer worsteds, and textured checks and stripes. Faizaan has also introduced accessories and footwear in croc and ostrich finishes to further reinforce individuality.
“At its core, Line Breakers is about dressing professionally without dressing predictably,” says Faizaan as he breaks down the collection for us.
How is it different from your previous collections?
Previous collections focused heavily on classical tailoring and traditional bespoke principles. While the foundation remains bespoke tailoring, the attitude is noticeably more playful and contemporary. This collection is less about following tailoring rules and more about understanding them well enough to break them.
What makes House of Alams stand out?
Our label sits at the intersection of Savile Row craftsmanship and modern Indian creativity. As a NIFT graduate with a background in textile design and bespoke tailoring training from Savile Row, London, I’ve always been fascinated by the details that most people overlook the canvas structure, the shoulder expression, the lapel roll, the cloth selection, and the handwork that brings a garment to life. What differentiates us is our focus on storytelling through construction. We don’t just design garments; we build them with intention. Fabric, texture, silhouette, and craftsmanship are treated as equally important elements.
What’s working in men’s summer fashion this year?
Soft tailoring has completely taken over. Men are moving away from heavily structured garments toward jackets that are half-lined, unlined, and naturally constructed. Linen remains important, but pure linen is gradually being replaced by linen blends that offer greater comfort, drape, and versatility. Patterns such as stripes, checks, and Prince of Wales designs continue to dominate, while texture has become just as important as colour. The modern gentleman wants elegance without stiffness.
Formal wardrobe must-haves for men?
A well-cut black-tie ensemble for formal occasions, beige linen suit for summer events and travel, a navy double-breasted jacket or suit that can transition effortlessly between business, social, and formal settings.
What inspires you as a designer?
Inspiration comes from people, craftsmanship, and the passage of time. I appreciate objects that tell stories. The relationship between heritage and modernity is something I constantly explore.
Your upcoming collection?
Our next collection imagines an alternate reality: “What if Elvis Presley had been born in India?” It’s a playful exploration of rock-and-roll attitude through the lens of Indian craftsmanship. Expect bold silhouettes, rich textures, vintage influences, handcrafted details, and a fresh interpretation of masculine dressing. It’s one of our most ambitious projects yet, and we’re excited to share it soon.