Nivedita Saboo’s Aurea explores light, auras and Indian craftsmanship

The founder and creative director of House of Nivedita, Nivedita Saboo’s creative journey extends beyond couture. She has taken Indian craftsmanship to the global stage—from London, Paris, and Dubai Fashion Weeks to fashion capitals such as Seoul, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Colombo.
Her work seamlessly bridges fashion, art, and innovation, and her latest collection, Aurea, is a case in point. Inspired by light as both a universal force and a deeply personal experience, the collection draws on the idea of unseen energies that connect us, translating the beauty of auras into craftsmanship, sculptural forms, and emotion.
Drawing inspiration from the spectrum of human auras, the collection journeys through a palette that transitions from crystalline sage, frosty blues, and cosmic golds to the warmth of earthen browns, fiery reds, and molten metallics. It culminates in a twilight of shimmering sapphire, soft mauves, and stone hues.
The silhouettes are sculpted with architectural precision, echoing the geometry of sacred forms. Ethereal chiffons, lustrous organzas, rich silk satins, and structured textiles come together in a harmonious interplay of fluidity and strength. Signature techniques such as precision quilting, intricate embroidery, custom digital prints, and delicate laser-cut patterns elevate each ensemble into a work of art.
“Light informed both material and form. It guided how fabrics move, reflect, and absorb, and how silhouettes create depth through shadow. The intention was for each piece to feel internally illuminated—not just visually striking, but almost alive with light,” Nivedita explains.
The designer has approached auras as emotional frequencies. “The palette transitions from quieter, grounding tones like sage and blue into more intense expressions of energy—reds, golds, and metallics. The silhouettes evolve alongside this shift, becoming sharper, more structured, and more expressive,” she says.
At the heart of the showcase is actor Harshvardhan Rane, whom Nivedita says felt like a natural extension of the brand. “Known for his quiet intensity and refined presence, he mirrors the collection’s core—strength tempered with sensitivity, and luminosity expressed through restraint. His association brings alive the modern muse: grounded, powerful, and effortlessly transcendent. We’ve shared a long-standing creative relationship built on mutual trust and honesty. So when Aurea came into being, the collaboration didn’t feel formal; it felt like a continuation of an ongoing dialogue,” she says.
Compared to the couture house’s earlier collections, Aurea is more introspective. “It moves beyond occasion wear into a more conceptual and emotional space, while remaining deeply rooted in craftsmanship and construction,” she says, adding that the collection balances fluidity and structure. She has worked with chiffons, organzas, and silk satins alongside more architectural textiles, creating a dialogue between softness and precision.
Techniques such as quilting and laser-cutting also play a major role in the designs, bringing “dimension and control”. “Quilting introduces structure and form, while laser-cutting allows for precision and lightness, enabling a more refined interplay between layers, texture, and movement,” says Nivedita, who believes women who engage with fashion beyond the surface—those who value individuality and craftsmanship—will see these garments as an extension of themselves.
Prices start at Rs 18,500. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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