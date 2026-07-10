Nivedita Saboo’s Aurea explores light, auras and Indian craftsmanship

Her work seamlessly bridges fashion, art, and innovation, and her latest collection, Aurea, is a case in point. Inspired by light as both a universal force and a deeply personal experience, the collection draws on the idea of unseen energies that connect us, translating the beauty of auras into craftsmanship, sculptural forms, and emotion.

Drawing inspiration from the spectrum of human auras, the collection journeys through a palette that transitions from crystalline sage, frosty blues, and cosmic golds to the warmth of earthen browns, fiery reds, and molten metallics. It culminates in a twilight of shimmering sapphire, soft mauves, and stone hues.