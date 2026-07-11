Tenth Dimension’s Manifested Love collection celebrates the art of timeless solitaire rings

For centuries, rings have symbolised love, devotion, and the promise of forever. The Manifested Love Collection by Tenth Dimension builds on this emotion. It is a poetic tribute to the kind of love that feels written in the stars. Meticulously sculpted in 18kt gold and illuminated with brilliant natural diamonds, each solitaire ring reflects a balance of modern sophistication and classic elegance.
For Manisha Mehta, designer at Tenth Dimension, the inspiration was the belief that love is one of the most powerful manifestations of human intention. “We wanted to create jewellery that goes beyond adornment and serves as a meaningful symbol of commitment, connection, and the conscious choice to nurture a relationship every day,” she shares. At the heart of the collection is the idea that lasting love is not merely found—it is created, cultivated, and strengthened through shared experiences, trust, and devotion. “Each design incorporates elements that represent unity, infinite possibilities, and the journey two individuals undertake together,” says Manisha.
The brand celebrates jewellery with purpose, and the Manifested Love Collection reflects that vision by creating pieces that serve as lasting reminders of love, intention, and the bonds people build over time.
For example, the Tenth Vow Ring, featuring the brand’s patented Manifest Diamond, reimagines commitment by celebrating the vow to continually choose and honour timeless love. Meanwhile, the Heart Bloom Oval Solitaire Ring reflects a love that unfolds gracefully, much like a flower in full bloom, while the Manifested Union of Hearts Ring celebrates the seamless union of two souls and the life they consciously create together. “For us, these are more than exquisite solitaire rings; they are timeless expressions of intention and connection,” she says.
Manisha chose solitaire rings because they embody the essence of true luxury. “For the Manifested Love Collection, the solitaire became a powerful expression of intention and devotion. Every piece is meticulously crafted in 18kt hallmarked gold and set with IGI-certified diamonds in the VVS–VS clarity and EF colour range, ensuring exceptional brilliance and quality,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 1,44,995. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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