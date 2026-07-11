Tenth Dimension’s Manifested Love collection celebrates the art of timeless solitaire rings

The brand celebrates jewellery with purpose, and the Manifested Love Collection reflects that vision by creating pieces that serve as lasting reminders of love, intention, and the bonds people build over time.

For example, the Tenth Vow Ring, featuring the brand’s patented Manifest Diamond, reimagines commitment by celebrating the vow to continually choose and honour timeless love. Meanwhile, the Heart Bloom Oval Solitaire Ring reflects a love that unfolds gracefully, much like a flower in full bloom, while the Manifested Union of Hearts Ring celebrates the seamless union of two souls and the life they consciously create together. “For us, these are more than exquisite solitaire rings; they are timeless expressions of intention and connection,” she says.