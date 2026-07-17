Escape Privé brings modern heirloom fine jewellery to India’s new-age consumers

Escape Privé, the Dubai-based brand, is making its India debut with a contemporary perspective on everyday fine jewellery. Founded by Pooja Duggal, the brand focuses on modern lab-grown diamond jewellery designed for a new generation of globally aware and design-conscious consumers.
“After spending more than 15 years in the diamond industry through my work with the Rapaport Group, I gained a rare, end-to-end perspective on how diamonds are sourced, valued and sold across global markets. Today’s clients are more informed than ever. However, they face a choice between paying a premium for a brand name or compromising on quality and craftsmanship. I founded Escape Privé to offer a smarter alternative—exceptional diamonds, meticulous craftsmanship and personalised design without the traditional luxury markups,” she shares.
The brand’s design philosophy is built around creating modern heirlooms—jewellery that feels relevant today and is treasured for decades to come.
“We design for women who want luxury to be part of their everyday lives, not reserved for special occasions. Rather than chasing seasonal trends, we focus on enduring silhouettes, refined proportions and exceptional craftsmanship,” says Pooja.
But why everyday fine jewellery? Pooja believes the finest jewellery should be worn and enjoyed, not kept in a safe while waiting for special occasions. “Consumer behaviour has evolved dramatically. More women are purchasing jewellery for themselves and looking for pieces that complement their daily lives rather than only marking major milestones. Everyday jewellery does not mean ordinary jewellery. We want our clients to experience luxury regularly, not occasionally,” Pooja says.
Personalisation is one of the defining pillars of the brand, as Pooja believes luxury should feel individual. “Jewellery becomes far more meaningful when it reflects a person’s story, style and aspirations. Many of our clients begin with an idea rather than a finished design. Whether creating a bespoke engagement ring, reimagining a family heirloom or designing a signature everyday piece, our goal is to deliver something no mass-produced collection can offer: jewellery with personal significance and emotional connection,” she adds.
Rs 25,000 onwards. Available online.