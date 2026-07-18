From co-ords to kaftans: Jasminum Kaur’s new vacation line champions comfort and style

The new collection features lightweight fabrics such as muslin, chiffon, rayon and other breathable materials that work beautifully in warm-weather destinations. "Colour plays a very important role in vacation wear because these pieces are often photographed against scenic backdrops. We have focused on vibrant sunset-inspired tones, oceanic blues, tropical hues, soft pastels and ombré colour stories. In terms of silhouettes, you'll find flowing kaftans, wrap styles, relaxed co-ord sets, shirt dresses and easy maxi dresses designed to flatter different body types while maintaining comfort," explains Jasminum, who believes social media has changed the way customers discover and shop for fashion.

"Customers discover trends through creators, travel content, styling videos and everyday women sharing how they wear a piece. It has made them more informed and intentional. They want to see how a garment moves, fits different body types and can be styled before making a purchase. For brands, it has created a much more direct relationship with the customer," she opines.

Her advice to anyone looking to build a stylish yet practical vacation wardrobe is to prioritise versatility. "Choose pieces that can be styled multiple ways and work across different settings. A great co-ord set can be worn together or as separates, and a beautiful kaftan can work as both beachwear and evening wear. Stick to a cohesive colour palette so everything mixes and matches easily. Most importantly, choose breathable fabrics and silhouettes that allow you to enjoy your holiday comfortably rather than constantly worrying about your outfit," she adds.

₹4,000 onwards. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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