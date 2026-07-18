From co-ords to kaftans: Jasminum Kaur’s new vacation line champions comfort and style

JASMINUM, the contemporary Indian fashion label by designer Jasminum Kaur, has launched a new collection focusing on beach and vacation wear. It is designed for real women with real lifestyles.
"Over the years, many of our customers told us they loved our aesthetic but wanted pieces they could wear beyond occasions and celebrations. The resort wear collection was inspired by the modern traveller who wants comfort, versatility and style in equal measure," says the designer.
While the brand's occasion wear focuses heavily on craftsmanship, embellishment and statement dressing, the resort collection takes a lighter, more relaxed approach. "Both collections celebrate femininity and flattering silhouettes, but the resort wear collection prioritises ease, movement and versatility. These are pieces designed to travel well, transition from day to evening, and feel comfortable in warmer climates without compromising on style," shares Jasminum.
She sees a strong shift towards effortless dressing when it comes to resort and holiday fashion this season. "Co-ord sets continue to be extremely popular because they offer multiple styling possibilities. Kaftans, shirt dresses and fluid maxi silhouettes are also having a major moment. Consumers are increasingly choosing pieces that are both photogenic and practical, with an emphasis on comfort, breathable fabrics and versatile styling rather than trend-driven purchases. Tropical-inspired colours, ombré effects and elevated, relaxed silhouettes are particularly relevant this season," she says.
The new collection features lightweight fabrics such as muslin, chiffon, rayon and other breathable materials that work beautifully in warm-weather destinations. "Colour plays a very important role in vacation wear because these pieces are often photographed against scenic backdrops. We have focused on vibrant sunset-inspired tones, oceanic blues, tropical hues, soft pastels and ombré colour stories. In terms of silhouettes, you'll find flowing kaftans, wrap styles, relaxed co-ord sets, shirt dresses and easy maxi dresses designed to flatter different body types while maintaining comfort," explains Jasminum, who believes social media has changed the way customers discover and shop for fashion.
"Customers discover trends through creators, travel content, styling videos and everyday women sharing how they wear a piece. It has made them more informed and intentional. They want to see how a garment moves, fits different body types and can be styled before making a purchase. For brands, it has created a much more direct relationship with the customer," she opines.
Her advice to anyone looking to build a stylish yet practical vacation wardrobe is to prioritise versatility. "Choose pieces that can be styled multiple ways and work across different settings. A great co-ord set can be worn together or as separates, and a beautiful kaftan can work as both beachwear and evening wear. Stick to a cohesive colour palette so everything mixes and matches easily. Most importantly, choose breathable fabrics and silhouettes that allow you to enjoy your holiday comfortably rather than constantly worrying about your outfit," she adds.
₹4,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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